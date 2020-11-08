FACES OF SHAME: Nine Wide Bay child porn offenders revealed

A number of child porn offenders have been through our courts.

IN RECENT years, some shocking cases have been through our courts.

These are nine of those cases.

David Stygall, a well known Bundaberg performer, hid a sick collection of child porn. Brian Cassidy

David William Stygall

Well-known Bundaberg entertainer David William Stygall received a suspended prison sentence after being caught with child exploitation material.

The 67-year-old crooner's sick collection included videos of men raping children.

***

Radio presenter, Ryan Sharman, addresses the community for child protection week at an early breakfast, Decks on Mary.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Ryan Michael Sharman

Former radio host and child safety advocate Ryan Michael Sharman was released from prison after pleading guilty to charges including having protected sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Sharman, then 22, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court in 2019 to four counts of having carnal knowledge of a child under 16 and one count each of grooming a child under 16, unlawful stalking with violence, possessing child exploitation material, making child exploitation material and burglary and stealing. ***

PORN CHARGES: Paul WIGHT to stand trial in the District Court at Bundaberg for child exploitation material charges. Ross Irby

Paul Wight

PAUL Wight found himself with a three-year jail sentence after he was convicted of possessing 42,000 child porn files.

A police taskforce caught the local primary school teacher and gymnastics coach sharing images of infants and pre-pubescent children online.

***

Barry Stephen Roy

Barry Stephen Roy was a devious man who covertly filmed naked children and put their images on a Russian porn site.

He also raped a girl.

The Bundaberg musician was sentenced to two years' jail in 2017.

***

Murray Tilbrook, 68, of Maryborough, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to possession of child exploitation material. Annie Perets

Murray Tilbrook

They were looking for a suspected virus but when computer repair staff searched Murray Tilbrook's laptop, they found something far more sinister.

The 68-year-old was storing an explicit image library of underage girls.

Police were contacted immediately and a further search of Tilbrook's Maryborough home uncovered 2833 more damning photos and two videos depicting girls aged between 8-15.

In 2017, Tilbrook was given a suspended sentence of 12 months.

***

Hervey Bay Court - Anthony Williams outside Hervey Bay's Courthouse. Cody Fox

Anthony Leigh Williams

An intellectually-impaired Maryborough man who used stolen underwear to masturbate over child pornography walked away from court last last year.

Hervey Bay District Court heard Anthony Leigh Williams had a history of targeting young girls and was found with more than 30 pieces of child pornography.

***

Kimberley John Jenkinson, 47, pleaded guilty to possessing and searching for child exploitation material in the Bundaberg District Court. Facebook

Kimberley John Jenkinson

A popular CBD employee was sentenced to 18 months' prison for possessing more than 456,000 child porn images and videos.

Even when police entered his home, they found an open webpage with multiple images of child exploitation on it.

Almost all the files featured young girls, with Kimberley John Jenkinson admitting he was attracted to girls around 12 years of age.

***

CHILD PORN: "Candid and frank" admissions to police helped keep high school computer technician Ryan Hodge out of jail when he was sentenced on a child pornography charge in Gympie District Court on Monday.

Ryan Daniel Hodge

A Gympie region man who worked for a high school saw his career come to an end after he was sentenced for accessing child pornography online.

Ryan Daniel Hodge fronted court last year, where he was jailed with immediate parole and probation with a $1000 bond.

Analysis of Hodge's computer identified access to files involving children between 11 and 14.

***

Dwayne Ferguson of Kawungan leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Dwayne Ferguson

Over a period of two years, Dwayne Ferguson invaded Hervey Bay children's bedrooms and filmed himself sexually assaulting and masturbating over five children, aged from two to 16, while they slept.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to charges between October 2015 and May 2018 including rape and indecent treatment of a child. He also pleaded guilty to making child exploitation material.

The court heard Ferguson broke into a house in the dead of the night and filmed himself digitally raping a two-year-old girl.