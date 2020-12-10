Menu
IN COURT: Warwick dad Damian Lane faced court on four charges over an alleged armed break-in. Picture: social media
NAMED: Warwick dad fronts court over alleged armed break-in

Jessica Paul
10th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
A Warwick father allegedly involved in an armed break-in over the weekend has fronted court for the first time.

Police will allege Damian James Lane was one of a number of people involved in a “violent disturbance” at a Rosenthal Heights home on December 5.

Warwick police have not yet disclosed the nature of the alleged weapon due to ongoing investigations.

The 29-year-old appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon, facing charges of break and enter, going armed to cause fear, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and unlicensed driving.

The self-represented Mr Lane pleaded guilty to the unlicensed driving charge during the initial proceedings, though did not enter a plea for the other three charges.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the 29-year-old was seen driving while unlicensed on Capital Drive at Rosenthal Heights at about 1.30am, allegedly leaving the scene of the armed break-in.

The Warwick dad was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for a further six months for the unlicensed driving offence.

The 29-year-old did not apply for bail, and was transferred to custody in Brisbane for at least 28 days under his current parole requirements.

Mr Lane will next appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 17.

