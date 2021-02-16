NAMED: Warwick drug offenders who faced court this week

IN COURT: A man caught with a used meth pipe stashed in his car was just on resident convicted in Warwick courts this week. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

IN COURT: A man caught with a used meth pipe stashed in his car was just on resident convicted in Warwick courts this week. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News

A man who was busted dealing marijuana to his friends was just one of the Rose City residents who faced court for drug offences this week.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard police raided a Dragon St house on November 18 last year, where they found 6.5g of marijuana, a set of scales, and a bong belonging to Daniel Wayne Barnes.

A search of the 40-year-old’s text and Facebook messages revealed he agreed to supply a small group of friends with marijuana between July 17, 2020 and the November raid.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Barnes’ dealings were never commercial and in small amounts worth $50-$100, with profits used to continue his own drug habit.

The court heard the man had several previous drug offences in his criminal history, and was fully co-operative with police.

Duty lawyer Phillip Crook told the court Barnes was a former rodeo competitor and fractured his back in an accident, so was using the marijuana to self-medicate his chronic pain.

Mr Crook added his client was in the process of getting a prescription for the drug, and in the meantime would take steps to address his underlying addiction issues.

Barnes pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a drug utensil, and possessing an item used in the commission of a crime.

He was sentenced to nine months’ probation.

These were the other Warwick residents in court for drug offences this week:

Police intercepted Gregory John Harrison’s car on the New England Highway at Stanthorpe for a random breath test on November 24, 2019 at about 4.15pm.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard a roadside drug test revealed the 41-year-old had marijuana in his system, which prompted a further search of his vehicle.

Police discovered a clip seal bag containing 0.4g of methamphetamines, a second bag with 5g of marijuana, and a glass pipe with meth residue.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client, who appeared via phone from Sydney, spiralled into drug use after the “very significant breakdown of a relationship”.

Ms Acreman told the court Harrison had very little criminal history, undertook rehabilitation of his own accord, and had stayed clean from drugs since this latest offending.

Harrison pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count each of drug driving and possessing drug utensils.

He was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Christopher Lee Troy fronted court after police busted him with a stash of MDMA in his pocket.

The Warwick man was a passenger in a car pulled over by police on Albion St about 8.45pm on January 8, and was found with a clip seal bag containing 0.4g of MDMA powder.

Duty lawyer Phillip Crook told the court the baker and pastry chef was given the drugs at a New Year’s Eve party the week prior, but was drunk at the time and believed he’d taken them that night.

Mr Crook said his client also had a prescription for medicinal marijuana for chronic arm injuries.

Troy pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and was fined $350.

A surprise police visit ended in a court date for Dean Anthony Paul Calleja, after he was busted with a recently used bong.

Police were visiting a Warwick home on another matter when they found the 24-year-old inside, who appeared under the influence of drugs.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Calleja admitted to recently smoking marijuana and produced the bong he’d used, but didn’t have any of the drug remaining in his possession.

The Warwick father pleaded guilty to possessing a drug utensil. He was fined $250.

