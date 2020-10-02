NAMED: Warwick man charged over 12-hour rooftop siege

A WARWICK man has been charged over yesterday’s dramatic rooftop siege, which saw emergency services stake out an industrial area for about 12 hours.

Nathan Thomas Yeo, 29, faces three charges of breaching a bail condition and two charges of threatening violence.

He faces a further one charge each of serious assault of a police officer, unregulated high-risk activities, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with requirement to stop a vehicle, and driving without a licence.

Police believe the day’s events began earlier that morning, when Mr Yeo allegedly led police on a minor pursuit that ended with his gold Holden Commodore catching fire.

Warwick Police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon alleged a patrolling unit saw the car “roar away at pace” from an address closer to the CBD about 5am.

“They continued (on Freestone Rd) and came across a grass fire, where a member of the public had also stopped and was putting out the fire,” he said.

“Police continued following the marks on the road, where they could tell he was driving on a rim, and they came across the vehicle that had caught on fire.”

A QFES spokeswoman said it only took fire crews about five minutes to extinguish the flames.

At about 10.30am, police units were called to Oak Ave and King St where Mr Yeo allegedly climbed onto the roof of an industrial building and then the neighbouring Tyrepower building.

Police allege the 29-year-old was armed with a knife and threatening violence throughout the siege, during which emergency services, negotiators, and personal friends tried to talk him down.

More than 12 hours later at about 11pm, Mr Yeo was removed from the roof and taken into custody.

He appeared in Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning, and did not apply for bail.

Mr Yeo will remain remanded in custody until his next appearance on October 7.