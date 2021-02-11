NAMED: Warwick nights out gone wrong

PARTYING TOO HARD: The nights out in Warwick that ended in courtdates.

A party or one too many drinks can soon turn into a night to forget as these Warwick residents learnt the hard way.

Whether it was flashing someone at the pub or drink driving, here are the latest cases before Warwick courts that show a big night out doesn’t always end in fun:

DRUNK MAN SMASHES UP SHOP TO SHOW OFF TO FRIENDS

Warwick man Brandon Lee Phillips kicked in the front window of a Rose City business and caused $3500 in damages.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 26-year-old “acted impulsively” when he kicked in the front window of Rosewool Uggs and Rugs to impress friends.

The “deplorable” act led to a $3533 clean up bill.

Phillips pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $3533 in restitution.

MAN FLASHES PUB IN RISQUE DRUNKEN DISPLAY

Simon Thomas McMeniman’s Saturday nights drinks landed him with a court date after abusing police officers and then flashing his genitals in a busy pub.

The Stanthorpe man was at the Stanthorpe Hotel in September when he repeatedly tried to interrupt police officers’ conversation, shouting “C---s” at them when he was shooed away.

He then flashed the crowd as police walked him out.

McMeniman pleaded guilty to one count each of obstructing police, wilful exposure in a public place, and drunk and disorderly conduct.

He was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

NYE MISTAKE

Rose City resident Lachlan James McLellan thought he was safe to drive after celebrating the New Year’s.

Instead, he was caught driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.051 and ordered to front Warwick Magistrates Court.

McLellan pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

MEN FRONT COURT AFTER HURLING CHAIR OVER BALCONY AT COPS

A drunken attempt to show off to friends didn’t end well for Tyrone Jake Benussi in February.

Benussi, 31, was drinking at the Stanthorpe Hotel when picked up a chair and threw it over the balcony, almost hitting police officers on the footpath below.

Benussi pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay a further $100 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

DRUNK DOOR DASH

A drunk Brett Howard Bennet tried to force his way into a house he thought was his own after a big night in December.

When the 51-year-old realised his mistake, he drove away, but not before almost hitting a parked car.

Nabbed with a BAC four and a half times the legal limit, Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was placed on 15 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SHOTS SHOCK

A round of shots with a mate turned costly for Lachlan John Moore back in November.

The 21-year-old got behind the wheel after the pub date, attracting police when he drove over safety poles at a roadworks site.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.