NAMED: Warwick residents busted for drug crimes

DRUG CRIMES: These Warwick residents were convicted of drug crimes this week. Picture: iStock

POLICE raids ended with these Warwick residents earning a date in court, after marijuana, methamphetamines, and more were found.

Warwick police raided Dustin Reece Yensch’s home about 5.30pm on November 11.

Text messages on the 20-year-old’s phone revealed he supplied marijuana to his housemate a few days earlier.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard officers also found a used bong on the living room table.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said her client admitted to sometimes helping his friends obtain a “very small amount” of marijuana, though would be looking to turn over a new leaf in the future.

Yensch pleaded guilty to one count each of supplying dangerous drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

Donna Ann Maree Lambert’s Killarney residence was raided by police on April 4, where they reportedly noticed her acting nervously and shoving her hands down the side of the couch.

Officers searched the furniture item and found a small clipseal bag containing 1.4g of methamphetamines between the cushions.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the 46-year-old mother was reluctant to co-operate with police during their investigations, and had a previous drug conviction in 2017.

Lambert pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

She was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

A surprise police search also earned this woman a date with the Warwick magistrate.

Police raided the Brisbane apartment Alexi Victoria Whiley-Bennett was staying in on January 2, 2019, where they uncovered 1.5g of marijuana in a bowl along with a used bong and electric grinder.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said she claimed she was using the marijuana to self-medicate for anxiety and other mental health concerns.

The court heard Whiley-Bennett also skipped out on a drug diversion program as directed on March 2015 and failed to attend court in Warwick in March 2019.

Whiley-Bennett pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia, contravening a police direction, and failing to appear in court.

She was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

