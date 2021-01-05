NAMED: Warwick teen accused of jumping border, armed robbery

IN COURT: The Warwick man allegedly ran the Wallangarra border crossing before leading police on an hours-long pursuit. Picture: file

THE Warwick man police claim jumped a Southern Downs border checkpoint in a stolen car before committing robbery will front court for the first time today.

Eilsel Lloyd Cubby, 19, was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen Mitsubishi Magna with NSW plates that evaded police at the Wallangarra border crossing at 8.58am yesterday.

Police believe the 19-year-old took off on the wrong side of the road before reaching the New England Highway, where he was sighted driving at speed through Stanthorpe towards Warwick.

Patrols searched across the Southern Downs for the vehicle before it was found abandoned on Junabee Rd in Warwick at 12.18pm.

Investigating officers claim Mr Cubby fled on foot along the Condamine River before breaking into an East St home at about 1.15pm yesterday afternoon.

It is alleged the 19-year-old was confronted by the house’s occupant and fled with a set of car keys.

Police claim Mr Cubby then entered the backyard of an Albion St home, pulling a knife on the resident and demanding their car keys.

He was refused and allegedly stole a bicycle before leaving the scene.

Police located Mr Cubby in Rotary Park at 3pm, where he was taken into custody.

He is charged with evading police, armed robbery, burglary, failing to comply with a COVID-19 health direction, unlicensed driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was kept in police custody overnight and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court this afternoon.

