NAMED: Warwick thieves, dangerous drivers front court

IN COURT: These are the Warwick residents convicted of stealing, dangerous driving, and more within the past month. Picture: iStock

A woman who was busted keeping several guns and their ammunition unlocked with her five-year-old child in the house was only one resident convicted in the Warwick court recently.

Police searched Jessica Louise Fitzpatrick-Findlay’s Pratten home on November 26 last year, where they found five guns left unsecured.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard police also uncovered an unlocked box of shotgun ammunition in a caravan outside, where they were easily accessible.

The self-represented 28-year-old told the court she used the firearms in her work in pest control on farms, and usually stored the weapons in a facility at Gatton.

Fitzpatrick-Findlay told police none of the guns were loaded at any point and she kept the rounds in a separate container outside.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the mother’s remorse, but added her actions were a risk to her child and warned against further carelessness.

Fitzpatrick-Findlay pleaded guilty to one count each of failing to securely store weapons and small arms ammunition.

She was fined $850 and no conviction was recorded.

Here are the other Warwick residents convicted of a range of offences this past month:

C hristopher Alan Roger Dahl claimed an apparent road rage incident was only caused by him trying to avoid colliding with a kangaroo.

The Warwick man was driving along Glen Rd at Rosenthal Heights at about 6pm on March 4, when he began “brake-checking” and swerving ahead of another car.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said Dahl also sped up as the other driver was trying to overtake him, with the cars’ side mirrors clipping.

His defence lawyer told the court his client was “very aware of roos” at that time of night, and the altercation was caused when he focused on the animal instead of his rear-view mirror.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra said the careless driving was “an aberration” for the man, who an otherwise clean criminal history and strong work ethic.

Dahl pleaded guilty to one count each of driving without due care and attention and committing a public nuisance.

He was fined $900 and only a traffic conviction was recorded.

A Warwick man paid the price for his spur-of-the-moment decision to steal an $800 pushbike from a busy shopping centre.

James Binion found the bike unsecured beneath a ramp at Grand Central Shopping Centre in Toowoomba, then loaded it into his car at about 1.15pm on December 5 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man was identified using CCTV footage only hours later.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client had “no rhyme or reason” for stealing the bike, which he “fixed and cleaned up” after getting it back to his Warwick home.

The bike has since been returned to its owner.

Binion pleaded guilty to one count of stealing. He was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

Semi-retired truck driver Ray Watson fronted court after he was caught submitting a falsified logbook to police.

The 76-year-old was pulled over at Goondiwindi at about 2.30pm on October 13 last year, where he submitted his National Work Diary for a routine check.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the truckie logged a half-hour break instead of the full hour he’d taken, but conceded it was purely by mistake.

The Warwick man worked full-time as a truck driver for 60 years, and now only completed small and infrequent trips for a local business.

His defence counsel told the court Watson never received so much as a fine during his lengthy career.

Watson pleaded guilty to one count of giving false or misleading documents to an official.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

When Tyler Mark Giffin was caught driving unlicensed on a major highway, it was revealed the Warwick father had in fact never held a licence.

The 19-year-old was nabbed by police on the Warrego Highway at Dalby at about 6.30am on November 22 last year.

A licence check revealed the man had never been qualified to drive.

The self-represented father told the court he mistakenly believed he was banned from applying for a licence in relation to a previous court matter, so taught himself to drive instead.

Giffin said the main reason he got behind the wheel was to take his two-year-old son to medical appointments.

He was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

