NAMED: Warwick’s convicted sex offenders

FROM a man who admitted to sex with a 14-year-old girl to a teenager who sexually assaulted an elderly woman in her own home, Warwick sees a number of horrific sex crimes committed each year.

Here is your list of the Warwick sex offenders who have come through the courts so far in 2020.

Man jailed for days after admitting to sex with 14yo girl

A man who admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl spent only days in jail after arguing the encounter was consensual.

Jamie Edward Kratzmann was alone with the teenager in her kitchen when he touched her breasts and genital area without her consent.

The Warwick District Court heard the pair then went outside and had sex.

Kratzmann pleaded guilty to one count of the indecent treatment of a child aged under 16.

He was sentenced to six months’ jail wholly suspended after seven days.

Man jailed for rape 37 years later

Leyburn man Frank Beerens was slapped with a seven-year jail sentence for raping a teenage girl at a Brisbane caravan park during the Christmas school holidays in 1984.

The Brisbane District Court was told at the time of the rape, the 64-year-old was also committing sexual offences against another young girl.

Judge Brian Devereaux acknowledged Beerens’ rehabilitation across the intervening 37 years, and said he saw a low risk of reoffending.

The 64-year-old will be eligible for parole from May 27, 2022.

Man jailed for decade of sexually abusing niece, 3

A Southern Downs man was sentenced to five years’ jail for sexually abusing his stepsister’s young daughter for almost a decade.

The 28-year-old sexually assaulted the girl an unknown number of times between 2006 and 2008, and another estimated 40 times between October 2010 and January 2016.

The Warwick District Court heard the abuse was uncovered after the girl’s mother became suspicious something was going on and confronted her stepbrother.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of the indecent treatment of a child and one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving 18 months.

Drug trafficker admits to sex with drunk 14yo

Convicted drug trafficker Josepha Scopelliti-Seaton preyed on underage girls, offering them drugs and money for sex on dozens of occasions.

The 23-year-old sent three 14-year-old girls hundreds of messages coaxing them to have sex with him, and even asked one to help him get more customers and sell drugs.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard Scopelliti-Seaton found one of the girls drunk at a party, continued to give her drinks, then took her to his house and had sex with her.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to a number of drug trafficking and sexual assault charges.

He was sentenced to eight years’ jail with parole eligibility from November 1.

Drunk naked teen’s sex attack on elderly woman

A teenager who sexually assaulted and threatened to kill a 67-year-old Allora woman in her own home avoided a stint in jail by blaming his intoxicated state.

A naked Ricky Scott Woods tried to kiss the elderly woman, then threatened to kill her and choked her when she fought back against his advances.

The 18-year-old was convicted of two counts of aggravated burglary and one of sexual assault.

Woods was sentenced to five-and-a-half years’ jail, which was suspended immediately for three years.

Father jailed for sexually abusing daughter

A 41-year-old man was sentenced to almost three years in jail for sexually abusing his six-year-old daughter in their home.

On an unknown date in 2013 or 2014, the man locked himself in a room with his daughter and performed a sex act over her.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso told the court “there could be no greater example of a breach of trust”.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of the indecent treatment of a child under 12 of lineal descent.