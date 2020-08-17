NAMED: Warwick’s drink, drug driving offenders

A number of offenders were sentenced for drink driving offences over the past week. Picture: iSTOCK

A number of offenders were sentenced for drink driving offences over the past week. Picture: iSTOCK

A DRUNK and unlicensed driver who lost control on a roundabout and ploughed into a power pole, sending live wires crashing onto a parked car, said the incident made him quit drinking.

Justin Phillip Aitken was turning onto Locke St from Percy St just before 4am on May 16 when he lost control on the roundabout.

The unregistered Ford Falcon ute mounted the kerb and slammed into a power pole, knocking it to the ground.

Live powerlines fell onto a nearby parked car.

Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 26-year-old, who has never held a licence, drank 48 cans of beer after finishing work the day prior.

He recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.144 at the time of the crash.

Sergeant Ken Wiggan told the court Aitken waited for police at the scene and co-operated with officers, saying he remembered earlier peer pressure to drive.



When asked by Magistrate Julian Noud for his persepective, Aitken said he knew he had done the wrong thing and conceded he deserved to be punished.

“I agree with (Sgt Wiggan), I deserve it, I messed up. What else can I say, I deserve it,” he said.

Magistrate Noud told Aitken he was extremely lucky the night didn’t end in further disaster.

“Your offending on the morning in question was very serious and you could have seriously injured or killed someone,” he said,

Aitken replied, “Yes, I know and that’s why I’ve stopped drinking.”

The Warwick man pleaded guilty to drink driving, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

OTHER OFFENDERS

Danny John Fowles told Magistrate Noud being “young and stupid” was to blame for his decision to drink drive twice in one month. The 21-year-old recorded BACs of 0.09 and 0.076 when he was stopped on May 24 and June 26 respectively.

The Allora man pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for seven months. No conviction was recorded.

Antony Arnold Elburg admitted to police he spent 10 hours drinking heavy stubbies before attempting to drive home. The Clifton man was stopped on King St in June, where he returned a BAC of 0.153. Elburg told the court he now planned to crush his car.

He pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving and was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Robert Bruce Easey is banned from getting behind the wheel for the next five months after pleading guilty to drink driving. The 30-year-old had a BAC of 0.120 when he was stopped at 6.15pm on June 14. The Warwick man was also fined $600. No conviction was recorded.

Adrian Stuart Payne told police he drove home after “seven or eight beers” because he needed to get his car home so he could work the next day. The 20-year-old P-plater had a BAC of 0.09.

Payne pleaded guilty to drink driving and was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

Kieran Ashley Alupis has lost his licence for three months for driving his car a week after he smoked marijuana.



The 21-year-old P-plater was stopped by police at Wheatvale while travelling to work on June 27. He pleaded guilty to drug driving and was also fined $300.

No conviction was recorded.