NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers convicted this week

DRINK DRIVE: Here’s everyone convicted of getting behind the wheel while drunk, high, or both in Warwick Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

DRINK DRIVE: Here’s everyone convicted of getting behind the wheel while drunk, high, or both in Warwick Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

WHETHER drunk, drugged-up, or plain dangerous, people are convicted of reckless driving in Warwick court every week.

Here’s a wrap of the nine Warwick residents sentenced this week for drink or drug-driving offences.

Meth in Maccas car park

A father sprung with meth and amphetamines in his system while driving laps of the Warwick McDonald’s car park in November pleaded guilty to three drug offences.

When police officers searched Wayne Christopher McCauley’s vehicle, they also found another gram of meth, clipseal bags, and a set of scales disguised as a car key stashed behind his car stereo. The 35-year-old was place on six months’ probation.

Residential hit-and-run

Ryan Adrian Donovan,28, pleaded guilty to drink driving, obstructing a police officer, driving without due care, failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

On April 10, he was hooning on Lyndhurst Lane when he crashed into a resident’s front yard, fleeing the scene by car and then on foot before their eventual arrest. He had a blood alochol concentration of 0.156.

Donovan was fined $1600 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Family repayment goes awry

A father caught driving drunk and unlicensed along Canning St on February 23 claimed he only got behind the wheel to drop money he owed to his sister’s home.

Terrence James Whitewas fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for a year after pleading guilty to drink driving, with a BAC of 0.189, and driving without a licence.

Serial offender strikes again

A father with several drug driving convictions within the last year has been told to get help for his “palpably clear drug problem” before getting behind the wheel again.

Addison Ryan Grant,31, was nabbed in December for driving with meth in his system twice in as many weeks. He was also found carrying a knife and knuckledusters in the month prior.

Magistrate Julian Noud told the father his record was “calling out for help”.

Grant pleaded guilty to two counts each of drug driving and weapons charges and was placed on nine months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

Mum of two busted at almost four times legal limit

Natasha Sue-Ellen Sheahan admitted she had “no recollection” of the evening she drove along Wood St with a BAC of 0.193.

In March, the 36-year-old was caught driving “erratically” and with a licence that expired nine months prior.

She was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 11 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without a licence.

House party packs a punch

A 22-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving on Warwick-Allora Road with a BAC of 0.154 after a house party on April 19.

Joshua Edward Thomas Amps told the court he only wanted to drop his girlfriend home, and had lost his full-time job as a consequence of his “bad decision”.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Caught out in Cunninghams Gap

Katlin Marlene Mascadri pleaded guilty to driving on the Cunningham Highway with marijuana in her system on April 24.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Learner nabbed with ice in system

A father on his learner’s licence has been chastised on his decision to drive with ice in his system, after pleading guilty to his second drug-driving offence.

Thomas James Peel Hume was stopped by police on Canning St in April.

The court heard Hume was previously convicted for drink driving in 2018 and another drug driving offence last year.

Magistrate Julian Noud told Hume he was setting a bad example for his own children before fining the father-of-two $600 and disqualifying him for driving for six months.

Work licence granted

Guy Robert Dexter Hilton was allowed to keep his licence for work purposes after being nabbed while driving with a BAC of 0.092. The court heard the 51-year-old Inglewood man lived out of town and was reliant on his licence to make a living. He was fined $400 and placed on a restricted licence for six months.