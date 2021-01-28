NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

IN COURT: These were the nine residents convicted of drink/drug driving in the Warwick court. Picture: iStock

IN COURT: These were the nine residents convicted of drink/drug driving in the Warwick court. Picture: iStock

A man who drank an entire bottle of rum before getting behind the wheel was just one of the many residents convicted of drink/drug driving in the Warwick court this week.

Police were called to a Clifton home at about 8.30pm on December 17 last year, where a drunk Brett Howard Bennett was trying to force his way into a house he thought was his own.

The 51-year-old soon realised his mistake and drove away, stopping only a short way down the road after almost hitting a parked car.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.223, four and a half times the legal limit.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane said his client drank an entire bottle of rum, which led to the “disgraceful” reading.

Mr Sloane added Bennett now accepted he had a drinking problem, and would engage with alcohol counselling.

Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was placed on 15 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Here are the other Warwick residents convicted of drink/drug driving:

William James Pratt was caught behind the wheel with a BAC of 0.093 on December 5 while driving on Felton-Clifton Rd.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months, but was granted a work licence. No conviction was recorded.

Warwick business owner Kym Louise Minogue was taken off the roads for six months after she pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

The mother-of-four told police she was driving to pick up one of her children at about 2am on December 20, when she was pulled over and found to have a BAC of 0.113.

She was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

Dale Jeffrey Lee was sprung driving with a BAC of 0.08 at midnight on December 5 last year while driving on Felton-Clifton Rd.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

He was granted a work licence and no conviction was recorded.

David Edward Eastwell lost his licence for two months and was fined $500 after he was caught driving with a BAC of 0.098.

The Allora man was pulled over on Bennett St at about 7pm on December 18, where he told police he was drinking beer and vodka before getting behind the wheel.

Eastwell pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

Max Jefferson Collins was taken off the roads for nine months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving while suspended within 24 hours.

The 21-year-old was first caught behind the wheel with a BAC of 0.083 on Dragon St on December 18.

The P-plater was given an immediate 24-hour suspension at the time, but ignored it and was caught driving to work again only a few hours later.

Collins was also fined $850.

Shane Andrew Slack was caught driving with meth in his system on the Cunningham Highway at Maryvale on November 28 last year.

The 34-year-old was initially pulled over for speeding, then tested positive for drugs.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man had been convicted of similar offences within the past five years.

Slack pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Lachlan John Moore paid the price for getting behind the wheel after taking shots at the pubs with his friend, losing his licence for one month.

The 21-year-old was caught driving on East St at Clifton on November 17, where he attracted police attention after driving over safety poles at a roadworks site.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

His application for a work licence was also denied.

Crystal-Lee Muir was caught drink driving twice within a few weeks, earning her an $800 fine and seven-month licence disqualification.

The 33-year-old was first busted on Warwick-Allora Rd at Toolburra on December 4 last year, where she recorded a BAC of 0.077.

She was caught again on January 9 when she sped past the police station at about 5pm with a BAC of 0.110.

Muir pleaded guilty to two counts of drink driving.

MORE WARWICK COURT NEWS:

Neighbours’ months-long conflict explodes into violence

Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

Man busted with stolen items, says he ‘found them in park’