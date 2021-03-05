NAMED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

IN COURT: The full list of Warwick residents convicted in court of drink/drug driving in court in the past month. Picture: South — agency

A Warwick father who narrowly avoided a jail sentence for a two-month string of traffic offences was just one of the residents convicted of drink or drug driving in court in the past month.

Police intercepted Daniel Alan Gaunt on Percy St at about 1.45am on July 12 last year, where he tested positive to both meth and marijuana in his system.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard further checks revealed the 37-year-old’s licence was disqualified, which he conceded was aware of and “had no legitimate reason” to be driving.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said it was only two days later on July 14 Gaunt was again pulled over by Warwick police, where he was busted for driving unlicensed in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

It was during this second intercept the Warwick father was linked to a petrol theft at a Browns Plains service station in December, 2019, where he drove off without paying for $50 of unleaded fuel.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client, who appeared from jail via videolink, was going through an especially “chaotic” part of his life at the time of the offending.

Ms Acreman said the father was now determined to focus on his rehabilitation for his family’s sake, and realised the impact his ongoing criminality would have on those around him.

Gaunt pleaded guilty to drug driving, stealing, driving while disqualified by a court order, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle without number plates, and contravening a probation order.

He was sentenced to three months’ jail, wholly suspended for 12 months.

Gaunt was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months, and ordered to pay $50 restitution to BP Browns Plains.

These were the other Warwick residents convicted of drink or drug driving in the past two weeks:

P-plater Thomas Roche Sollars paid the price for getting behind the wheel after a few drinks the night before.

The 18-year-old was caught with a BAC of 0.026 while driving on Wallace St on January 17, where he told police he’d been drinking vodka at the Sandy Creek Hotel the previous night.

Sollars pleaded guilty to drink driving while on a provisional licence. He was fined $200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Henry Anthony Leonard Brazier was taken off the roads for a month after he was busted driving with marijuana in his system.

Police intercepted the man on Cleary St on November 24 last year, where a roadside test revealed the drug’s presence in his system.

The self-represented Brazier said he’d learned his lesson, as temporarily losing his licence would impact his business and income.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $300. No conviction was recorded.

Andrew Peter Giblin said it was “just a foolish mistake” when he was busted drink driving on a busy Warwick road.

Police intercepted the man on Wallace St at about 9.30am on November 25 last year, where he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.053.

Giblin pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for one month. No conviction was recorded.

Rebecca Sue Devaliet lost her licence for three months after she was nabbed drug driving while on L-plates.

The 23-year-old was caught behind the wheel with marijuana in her system on Fitzroy St at about 11am on November 26 last year.

The self-represented Warwick mum said she was driving home from a job interview when she was caught by police, and had no other means of transport.

Devaliet pleaded guilty to drug driving and was fined $350. No conviction was recorded.