NAMED: Warwick’s latest drink/drug drivers

A number of people faced Warwick Magistrates Court this past week on drug and drink driving charges. File Photo.

A DRUNK Shane Lee Jamieson attracted unwanted attention when he got himself bogged while trying to drive home after a day on the scotch and wine in Warwick. Officers found the 43-year-old Camira man in the driver’s seat of his car and stuck in an embankment at Gladfield.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169, which Magistrate Julian Noud said was a “frightful reading”.

He pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving and also to the unlawful possession of a knife police found in his manbag.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Darcey Michelle Liesegang said appearing in court on a drink driving charge was something she never thought would happen to her. The 22-year-old had a BAC of 0.063 when she was pulled over in the early hours of June 13.

The Warwick woman told the court she was extremely remorseful and would never put herself in the same position again.

Liesegang was disqualified for one month and fined $350. No conviction was recorded.

Kurt Peter Camac pleaded guilty to drug driving after being stopped with marijuana in his system. The Warwick fast food delivery driver, aged 19, was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

Bradyn James Baker will be off the road for the next three months after pleading guilty to drug driving. The Warwick man had meth and marijuana in his system when stopped by police.

He told the court he had been living a fairly clean lifestyle over the past few years and was “just unlucky” to have been stopped after a big weekend.

The 20-year-old was also fined $350.

Dennis James Gilmore said he mistakenly thought he was right to drive after enjoying a few drinks.

The 72-year-old had a BAC of 0.072 when he was stopped in Palmerin St on June 29.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Jan Michael Richards was just over the legal limit when stopped on Wallace St on June 27, recording a BAC of 0.054.

The 43-year-old was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.