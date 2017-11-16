Naming farm animals can make it harder to eat them later on

SHEILA Beaven made the trip up to the Warwick Pig and Calf Sale from Wallangarra with one goal in mind - to buy a miniature goat.
It wasn't to be however, as the only two on sale were snapped up by another keen kid collector.
Mrs Beaven said she was looking for a friend for her little goat at home.
"We call him Billy the Kid,” she said.
"He's still only very young, only a couple of months old and we bottlefeed him at home.
Mrs Beaven and husband Keith like to get a little creative with naming their farm animals.
"We have a little lamb called Chop,” Mrs Beaven said.
"We're bottle feeding it as well.
"And then there's our young steer, his name is T-bone.
"And all of our cows are named for female detectives, Jessica Fletcher, Miss Marple and so on.”
Mrs Beaven pointed out naming the animals did make it a little harder to eat them later on.