Nanango sex offender to be resentenced in District Court

Mitchell Holmes, photographed here at a social event in 2011, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in Kingaroy District Court on Aug 18, 2020. File photo.

After being sentenced last year for possessing thousands of child pornography images and videos, a reporting oversight will see Mitchell Garry Holmes back before the District Court.

Holmes, 63, pleaded guilty before Kingaroy Magistrates Court after he failed to comply with his reporting obligations under the Child Protection (Offender Reporting and Offender Prohibition Order) Act.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said on February 8, 2021, police conducted an examination of Holme's computer, identifying a Wi-Fi network which had not been reported to authorities.

He is currently on an 18 month district court suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the download and possession of the child exploitation material last year.

A child pornography investigation conducted by police back in 2019, between June 9 and August 21, located thousands of images and videos of girls between the ages of six and 16 in various states of undress.

Holmes was represented by Chris Campbell from Woods Murdoch Solicitors, who said his client did not realise using the Wi-Fi required him to notify police.

"He will have to unfortunately go back to District Court to be resentenced. He understands that."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Holmes $350 and recommitted him to the District Court.

"I take into account your early plea and lack of history. There doesn't seem to be anything untoward happening with using this internet connection," Magistrate Sinclair said.

No conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.