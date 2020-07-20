NASA eyes Killarney student for out-of-this-world project

SHOOT FOR THE STARS” Callum Heron in his day job as a mechatronics engineer, delivering a prototype qPCR machine to Xing Technologies in Brisbane.

FORMER Killarney student Callum Heron was always one to shoot for the stars, and now thanks to a project with NASA project, his stellar dreams could soon become reality.

The talented medical mechatronics engineer is a winner in the NASA project, Exploring Hell.

The competition asked entrants to create an innovative obstacle avoidance sensor for its mechanical clockwork rover to explore Venus.

According to the international space organisation, the longest any spacecraft has survived on the surface of Venus is a little over two hours.

For Mr Heron, the challenge was one he couldn’t refuse.

“It’s an extremely interesting and rare problem,” he said.

“The main issue is that Venus is extremely hot. Its average surface temperature is 460C and military grade electronics can only withstand 125C or so.

“There are some exotic high tech ones that will work but they are very prototype-y … so to be able to withstand those temperatures and do anything with it, it needed a mechanical solution.”

Spending over three months on his design and model, Mr Heron was still shocked when his entry placed third in a field of 572 international entries.

From a young age, Callum Heron knew he wanted to create, citing his hometown as a major influence in his career trajectory.

The 27-year-old said he had his rural childhood to thank for allowing him to get hands-on in mechanics and experimentation from an early age.

“Killarney was a good sort of practice ground for a lot of crazy ideas,” he said.

“We made a lot of bombs, a few rockets, lots of things that we wouldn’t have been allowed to make anywhere else.

“It gave me a good practical intuition that was pretty helpful.”

From here, NASA engineers would release a project report combining the ideas of winners.

If that model makes it to the final round, Mr Heron could play an important part in space history.

Mr Heron hoped his win could help rural kids invest in science opportunities.

“I encourage people to do these sort of things because it is not only rewarding but valued really highly by companies” he said.

“I was always interested in space but it wasn’t like I knew I would work at NASA since age five.

“I never really thought that opportunity to get involved would exist.”