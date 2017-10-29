News

National best in her sport at just 16

Ellysa Kenny, pictured at this year's junior national finals, has now won the all around open title in the APRA.
Ellysa Kenny, pictured at this year's junior national finals, has now won the all around open title in the APRA. Dave Ethell
by Gerard Walsh

RODEO: Emerald rider Ellysa Kenny has won the biggest title in women's rodeo, the Australian Professional Rodeo Association all around cowgirl title.

She secured the win after consistent performances across her two events, barrel racing and breakaway roping, in the Warwick Rodeo APRA National Finals which finished late Sunday at the Warwick Showgrounds.

At age 16, she is one of the youngest national champions in history.

Fellow Central Queensland rider Jorja Iker from Alton Downs won the breakaway roping title and Jaimi Downing from Emerald was best in the barrel race.

Cooyar bull rider Jack McArthur won his first national title after a season which included his outstanding 87.5 points ride in round 1 at the national finals on Thursday night.

Pro tour champion Brad Pierce from Tooma (NSW) won another saddle bronc title in the APRA after a starring performance this weekend in Warwick.

Former Gore rider Fred Osman, who now calls Cameron's Corner in south west Queensland home, won three rounds of the bareback to win his second APRA title.

In timed events, Emerald cowboy Campbell Hodson won the rope and tie and combined with Liam Davison from Charters Towers to win team roping while Caboolture cowboy Lachlan O'Neill won the title in steer wrestling.

Hodson was second in pro tour all around standings but at the end of the finals, he had done enough to win the all around title.

Warwick Daily News
