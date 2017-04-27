National chain makes comeback in Rose City

Music retailer Sanity is expected to return to Warwick in the new look Rose City Shoppingworld. Photo:Jason Dougherty

COULD this popular store be returning to the Rose City?

Music retailer Sanity has begun advertising for part-time positions at a store coming to Warwick's Rose City Shoppingworld.

The outlet was previously in Rose City Shoppingworld but shut down some years ago due to a sharp decline in CD sales as more music lovers turned to digital.

There's no news yet of just where the new storefront will be within Rose City Shoppingworld but the chain is on the search for enthusiastic staff to join the Sanity Team and open the brand new store in Warwick.

The new Rose City store will join more than 150 Sanity locations Australia wide.