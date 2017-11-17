Nauss takes the long road for election campaign

CANDIDATES from all walks of life take different approaches to their campaign trail in a quest to win essential votes.
Southern Downs independent candidate Jay Nauss has taken it to the next level, as he embarks on a journey with his bike across the region.
Mr Nauss started his trip yesterday, and said there were a number of destinations along the way.
"I left Glen Aplin through to Warwick yesterday, with a visit to Stanthorpe along the way,” Mr Nauss said.
"I enjoy cycling. I've ridden over 7900km over the past 12 months, including a few long 4-5 day trips.
Sporting a green vest with his name affixed, Mr Nauss said the journey was a great way to get out into the community.
"This will give me a chance to wave the flag and talk to people along the way,” he said.
"Hopefully a few people notice it and say hello.
"It's an interesting way to talk to people, and I'm hoping to chat with as many people as I can.”
Destinations on the path of Jay Nauss include Inglewood, Karrara and Texas before making it to Goondiwindi.