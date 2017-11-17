Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Nauss takes the long road for election campaign

Jay Nauss is looking to meet plenty of faces on his journey across the Southern Downs.
Jay Nauss is looking to meet plenty of faces on his journey across the Southern Downs. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

CANDIDATES from all walks of life take different approaches to their campaign trail in a quest to win essential votes.

Southern Downs independent candidate Jay Nauss has taken it to the next level, as he embarks on a journey with his bike across the region.

Mr Nauss started his trip yesterday, and said there were a number of destinations along the way.

"I left Glen Aplin through to Warwick yesterday, with a visit to Stanthorpe along the way,” Mr Nauss said.

"I enjoy cycling. I've ridden over 7900km over the past 12 months, including a few long 4-5 day trips.

Sporting a green vest with his name affixed, Mr Nauss said the journey was a great way to get out into the community.

"This will give me a chance to wave the flag and talk to people along the way,” he said.

"Hopefully a few people notice it and say hello.

"It's an interesting way to talk to people, and I'm hoping to chat with as many people as I can.”

Destinations on the path of Jay Nauss include Inglewood, Karrara and Texas before making it to Goondiwindi.

Topics:  election 2017 jay nauss queensland votes

Warwick Daily News
GALLERY: Assumption College awards night 2017

GALLERY: Assumption College awards night 2017

ASSUMPTION College Warwick held their 2017 awards night last night to celebrate the hard work of all students throughout the year.

'Country people should not be underestimated'

LIFE LOVE: Eric Hoffmeister and Luke Murray walking back down the aisle after being wed in front of friends and family at Leslie Dam.

No vote from Maranoa does not match gay couple's warm reception

Warwick Subway helps the hungry in a huge way

Warwick Subway store manager Vivek Mehta (right) and staff member Rebecca Mullen are looking forward to World Sandwich Day this Friday.

Residents supported the initiative by buying a sub, salad or wrap

Gun lobby funding One Nation candidates

Jim Savage is one of three One Nation candidates to receive Shooters Union donations.

Gun groups backing minor parties

Local Partners