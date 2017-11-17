Nauss takes the long road for election campaign

Jay Nauss is looking to meet plenty of faces on his journey across the Southern Downs.

Jay Nauss is looking to meet plenty of faces on his journey across the Southern Downs. Sean Teuma

CANDIDATES from all walks of life take different approaches to their campaign trail in a quest to win essential votes.

Southern Downs independent candidate Jay Nauss has taken it to the next level, as he embarks on a journey with his bike across the region.

Mr Nauss started his trip yesterday, and said there were a number of destinations along the way.

"I left Glen Aplin through to Warwick yesterday, with a visit to Stanthorpe along the way,” Mr Nauss said.

"I enjoy cycling. I've ridden over 7900km over the past 12 months, including a few long 4-5 day trips.

Sporting a green vest with his name affixed, Mr Nauss said the journey was a great way to get out into the community.

"This will give me a chance to wave the flag and talk to people along the way,” he said.

"Hopefully a few people notice it and say hello.

"It's an interesting way to talk to people, and I'm hoping to chat with as many people as I can.”

Destinations on the path of Jay Nauss include Inglewood, Karrara and Texas before making it to Goondiwindi.