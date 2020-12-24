Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Leaked footage of eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden attending a strip club without a mask has sent the Houston Rockets into a frenzy.
Leaked footage of eight-time NBA All-Star James Harden attending a strip club without a mask has sent the Houston Rockets into a frenzy.
Sport

NBA chaos after strip club video leaks

by Justin Terranova, NY Post
24th Dec 2020 8:39 AM

The James Harden drama never ends.

Video circulated Tuesday of the Rockets star at a strip club Christmas party without a mask on, and ESPN.com reported that the NBA is investigating the incident as a potential violation of the league's COVID protocols. If it is determined that the video is recent, Harden's availability for Wednesday night's season opener against the Thunder would be in question.

Watch Live coverage every week of the NBA Regular Season with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

"One thing after another," Harden wrote on Instagram. "I went to show love to my homegirl at her event (not a strip club) because she is becoming a boss and putting her people in position of success and now It's a problem.

"Everyday it's something different. No matter how many times people try to drag my name under you can't. The real always end on top."

Harden had COVID-19 over the summer prior to last season's NBA bubble restart, according to the report, but nevertheless is required to follow the NBA's protocols.

The Athletic reported that John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and other Rockets are expected to miss Wednesday's game due to coronavirus contact tracing protocols. The status for those players is not tied to Harden.

Harden has been demanding a trade from the Rockets, with the Nets and 76ers viewed as possible destinations. Harden held out from the start of training camp as videos of him partying in Atlanta and Las Vegas surfaced.

The former MVP claimed his absence was for training purposes. He passed six consecutive coronavirus tests upon his arrival.

Harden's frustration has boiled over in practice. According to The Athletic, Harden has had several verbal altercations with teammates and threw a basketball in anger at rookie forward Jae'Sean Tate.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permissions

 

Originally published as NBA chaos after strip club video leaks

houston rockets james harden strip club

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        Premium Content Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        News This year saw a devastating number of Southern Downs deaths on roads, as the state toll continues to climb.

        ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        Premium Content ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        News After ‘one of the hardest’ years with a shock twist, this Southern Downs team has...

        Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        Premium Content Southern Downs man hospitalised after dog bite

        News Paramedics rushed to the scene at a property west of Warwick.

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws