NBN may be making bad broadband even worse

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson | 7th Jul 2017 6:18 AM

MORE than half of all Australians have suffered broadband disconnections, dropouts and speed slowdowns over the past six months, in what one of the country's leading consumer groups called a worrying downfall for internet access in Australia.

Poor connections were not solved and were sometimes exacerbated by the arrival of the National Broadband Network, according to the Choice Internet Satisfaction Survey, which also named Australia's two most disliked internet service providers: Dodo and Telstra.

 

FRUSTRATED: Dr Fraser MacKenzie has been trying to install NBN at his St Vincent's Private Hospital practice since February. Amy Lyne

The annual study, released Friday, surveyed 1910 Australians about their broadband connections, download speeds, service providers, and costs, and Choice chief executive Alan Kirkland said the results painted an unflattering picture of broadband services in Australia.

"When you need them to work you need them to work reliably and we're finding that's not the case," Mr Kirkland said.

The survey found 62 per cent of Australians struggled with problems including slow download speeds, broadband connection hurdles, and dropouts over the past six months, and complaints were similar regardless of whether respondents used ADSL, cable, or NBN connections.

Topics:  internet nbnco

