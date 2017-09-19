Near $3 million spend locked in for Southern Downs

Local Government Minister Mark Furner is visiting the Southern Downs to inspect some of the projects locked in under $2.9 million Works for Queensland funding.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner is visiting the Southern Downs to inspect some of the projects locked in under $2.9 million Works for Queensland funding. Alistair Brightman

PROJECTS across the Southern Downs will push ahead thanks to $2.9million in Works for Queensland Funding.

The State Government approved 11 projects put forward by the Southern Downs Regional Council in July, after the council secured the funding for the 2017-19 program.

Projects include the refurbishment and relocation of the existing Killarney Scout Building into a multi-purpose facility and extending and developing the Stanthorpe Industrial area.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the funding was a significant boost for local infrastructure.

"Works for Queensland is all about delivering jobs in our region and these new projects will do just that,” Mayor Dobie said.

"The first round of funding has already contributed to job creation in our region through projects like the Schnitzerling Street intersection upgrade, Connolly Dam pipeline upgrade, Morgan Park sewerage connection.

"We are extremely pleased the Palaszczuk Government is investing in the Works for Queensland program - we've never seen a funding package quite like this before that puts jobs first.”

Along with funding allocated to the Goondiwindi Regional and Ballonne Shire Councils, the total funding injection of $5.48million is expected to support 300 jobs in the southern border region.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner, who is visiting the Southern Downs today, said he had seen first-hand the benefits for the local community.

"Through this new round of funding the Southern Downs Regional Council will be able to deliver important infrastructure works which will benefit the entire community now and into the future,” Mr Furner said.

"This investment in regional infrastructure is all thanks to a great partnership between the Palaszczuk Government and local councils.”