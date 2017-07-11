Need for local pork on fork

THREATENED: (From left) Jonathan Cruda, Sandra Howard, Judy Collins, Brent Rubie and John Cooper in the farrow shed at Glengallan Farm.

JOBS and livelihoods within the pork industry are under threat.

With overseas products rising and local prices dropping, imports are threatening to derail a proud industry.

Glengallan Farmers owner Andrew Reilly questioned whether imports were being kept to the same high standards that Australian pork was.

"Imports are hurting the domestic market,” he said.

"There is no evidence to suggest that imported products are being produced under the same Quality Assurance Program that Australian produce is.

"Some of this imported pork is pre-cooked, sterilised and packed into bags, with a shelf life of up to two years unrefrigerated.

"We are sow-stall-free, as animal welfare is something that we pride ourselves on.

"Coles set a standard on how we have to look after our pigs, and we exceed those high standards.

"Random meat samples are taken from pigs and taken to Western Australia, where they are tested for products that are banned for use by pig producers, whilst imported pork is not subjected to this.

"The process is strictly monitored to ensure both quality of product and treatment of pigs.”

Mr Reilly said there currently wasn't a level playing field, with production costs drastically lower overseas than here in Australia.

"The cost of production in Australia is one of the highest in the world,” he said.

"There are a number of costs that go into the final price, such as feed, wages and energy. Overseas farms often have government subsidies and do not raise pigs in conditions that would meet standards Australian farms comply with.

"If we were paying our employees the same wages that they were getting overseas, they wouldn't be able to make a living or have a good quality of life.

The cost of buying imports is far greater than just trying to save a few dollars, and Mr Reilly said it could end up costing jobs.

"By purchasing imports, it makes it very hard for Australian industries to survive,” he said.

"We've seen industries both ceasing here and heading overseas.

"Unless people make an effort to support Australian products, these industries can't keep operating.

"It will lead to people losing their jobs and creating further unemployment, which nobody wants to see.”