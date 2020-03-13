NEED FOR SPEED: Business relieved as 5G lands in Warwick

READY TO ROLL OUT: Regional Engagement Manager Scott Mullaly (right) and Lilly Hawksworth from the Telstra Store Warwick check out the new 5G speeds.

AS THE 5G Telstra mobile network is officially announced for Warwick, business owners hope the connection will offer greater reliability.

Rolling out during the past month, Warwick was the second town in the region to receive the fast speed data transfer network.

With speeds of up to 600 megabits, the improvement will more than double current data connection within the Rose City CBD.

For Buffalo Bill's owner Presley Abell, who said she ran 50 per cent of her store's trade online, fast and "reliable" connection was paramount.

"A lot of our ad campaigns, are through social media Australia wide and we use it daily," she said.

"It will help in a sense too when we're out back and talking online."

"If it's faster, it's great. Hopefully it means it will also not cut out all the time."

Ms Abell, a Telstra customer, said significant outage affected trade in the past.

"Telstra is always cutting out and because our EFTPOS is connected, it cuts out too," she said. "That sends us right back to the stone age."

Telstra Southern Queensland regional engagement manager Scott Mullaly said the coverage would initially be limited to the Warwick town centre, but hoped to have the service in rural areas soon.

"Australia is ahead of the world in 5G at the moment," he said.

"For regional areas like Warwick to access a world class network, it's really exciting.

"A lot of businesses do export internationally and 5G allow them to interact in real time."

4gX phones would also notice better speeds, due to the 5G upgrade, according to Mr Mullaly.

•Full a full coverage map, head to www.telstra.com.au.