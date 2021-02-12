‘Need to move now’: Farmers stand against climate inaction

Warwick producers will fight for their voices to be heard as federal leaders look to have agriculture excluded from any net zero emissions target.

Goomburra’s Echo Valley Farms owner Randal Breen said he has seen the real toll of climate change firsthand.

Despite a La Nina season, he is still waiting average rainfall totals to hit, let alone any sort of wet season.

“The last five years seen weather cycles that are more serious than before, and so the time for the climate change argument is over,” Mr Breen said.

“Now is the time to get on and start making changes.”

It was why a recent push by the Nationals to have agriculture excluded from net zero emissions target had left him “frustrated”.

Mr Breen said it was estimated about 13 per cent of Australia’s carbon emissions were created by agriculture.

Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack recently skirted around the issue, stating he was “not worried about what might happen in 30 years’ time”.

He also suggested the sector could be excluded similar to New Zealand legislation.

Mr Breen said it was “terrible” to see farming sidelined from the debate, especially when regenerative farms like his, which drive down carbon, could also be a solution.

“My biggest concern is in removing us from the pipeline, it also removes the possibility of agriculture contributing to the solution,” he said.

“There are plenty of farmers out there, including us, that seek out an existence and livelihood to prevent the future we’re seeing, felt by the way of climate change.

“We’re trying to the pay the ecological debt left to us.”

Sick of inaction, the farmer had even recently joined the #farmersforclimateaciton campaign.

Posing with wife Juanita and his chickens on Facebook, he addressed the deputy PM.

“Hey, Mr McCormack mate. The reality is these girls won’t be here in 30 years either, but they’re more than happy to do the heavy lifting for you,” he wrote.

Mr Breen said the time had come for farmers had to speak up and stop leaders postponing change.

“There’s no future if we don’t address it now,” he said.

“My point of view, how we shift behaviour, is with early adopters and innovators.

“Unfortunately, our leadership is in the back end, they’re late adopters, and they’re not going to make policy changes unless we speak up.”

