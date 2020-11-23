Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Rural Fire Service Crews were called to a house fire believed to have started in a wheelie bin at a Hay Point address. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

Neighbour saves Hay Point home from devastating blaze

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Nov 2020 11:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEIGHBOUR has used a garden hose to save a Hay Point home from going up in flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the home along Hellwege St just before 11am.

It is understood the fire began in a wheelie bin before spreading to the outside wall of the home.

More stories:

'Tragic' spike in fatal crashes demands urgent funding

The great escape: 7 times CQ prisoners went on the run

Ergon Energy isolated the power to the home while firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to detect any hot spots within the wall.

Subscriber benefits:

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We're still here: How to contact your journalists

It is understood the owners of the residence were not home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bestofmackay community hero hay point hay point fire mackay fires queensland fire and emergency service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        Premium Content Fatigue possible cause of crash that injured two people

        News Police are looking at fatigue as the possible cause of a single-vehicle crash that put two adults, a teen and a girl in hospital.

        Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        Premium Content Two Southern Downs children killed in horror dam crash

        News The horrific accident has left another 1yo boy fighting for his life in hospital.

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Warwick on November 23