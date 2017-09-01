Neighbour takes rifle to protect a mate

FINED: A man who gave a rifle to a friend has landed in court.

A MAN who gave his rifle to a friend because he feared for his own well-being has landed in court.

The man was struggling with his mental health earlier this year, when he and his neighbour agreed to remove a Winchester 300 calibre rifle from his home as a safety precaution.

What the man didn't know when he gave the rifle to his neighbour was the gun was stolen property.

Facing Warwick Magistrates Court, the man pleaded guilty to one count each of receiving tainted property and unlawful supply of weapons.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said the 60-year-old was the holder of a weapons licence and bought the rifle from a man he met at the pub.

The seller visited his home and sold the gun for $500.

"He really was not aware of the regulations surrounding the purchase of weapons, but he realises that is no defence," Ms Hine said.

The man reportedly had the "honest belief" the rifle was above board and acquired from a deceased estate. His mate was also charged with unlawful possession of weapons and received a $400 fine when he faced court in June.

Ms Hine told the court her client was covering the cost of his friend's fine because he felt it was his responsibility.

The Hendon man also has an extra $800 to pay, as he also received a fine.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said if people were faced with an emergency, they shouldn't keep firearms without taking action.

"As an urgent port of call, give it to someone else with a weapon's licence but contact should be made with police or a licensed dealer for safe keeping," Snr Sgt Deacon said.