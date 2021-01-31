Neighbours ‘don’t want’ Trump next door

Donald Trump's new neighbours "don't want" him living next door and have filed a legal review that could see him "evicted" from his Florida home.

The former US President moved into Mar-a-Lago, a historic property in Palm Beach, with wife Melania Trump after Joe Biden took office in the White House on January 21.

But making the property he purchased in 1985 his permanent residence allegedly violates an agreement Trump reached with the town when he converted Mar-a-Lago into a private members club in 1993, according to CNN.

At that time, he agreed to limit his stays at Mar-a-Lago, and now some claim his plan to live there full time is a breach of the original terms.

The use of the property is now under legal review by the town and could see Trump "evicted", a town manager told the publication.

Legal documents filed by Trump's next-door neighbours had a message for the 74-year-old according to the Washington Post: "We don't want you to be our neighbour."

It comes after Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples, who resides in New York, was spotted in the Sunshine State, sparking rumours the glamorous blonde is joining a growing line of Trumps to move to Florida.

Her daughter Tiffany is currently shopping for a home in Miami with her fiance, Michael Boulos, after the pair's recent engagement.

But Ms Maples was spotted without her daughter or the groom to be, sparking rumours that "maybe she's checking out the area for new digs," a report in the Miami Herald reads.

A photo shared on Ms Maples' Instagram on Friday shows her at a beach, adding further fuel to the fire.

"Moving with the waves of life … and finding time to be still in the presence. Sending you peace and joy on this day that holds so much potential," she captioned the snap.

The sighting has sparked rumours she’s joining the growing list of Trumps who are moving to the Sunshine State. Picture: Instagram/MarlaMaples

Donald Jnr, Trump's oldest child, and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, are also said to be keen to move away from New York and are looking at homes in Florida, the NY Post reported.

The pair are said to be looking for a place in Jupiter, which "makes sense" as that's where his ex-wife Vanessa lives with their five kids.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump has just splashed out $30m ($AU39 million) on a plot in Indian Creek, about an hour and a half away, with husband Jared Kushner. They are also are leasing a condo at Arte Surfside in Miami, Vanity Fair reports.

But the list doesn't stop there, with Jared's brother Josh Kushner and his wife, model Karlie Kloss, buying in the area too.

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have recently purchased a $30m property in Florida. Picture: Supplied

The Trumps are now flocking to Florida - a Republican state that Trump won in the 2020 US election - as New York officials aggressively cut ties with the former president following his disastrous final weeks in office that saw him face a second impeachment trial.

That begins on February 8, with The House of Representatives accusing Mr Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol earlier this month, setting in motion the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

But despite Florida being a Trump-voting state, not all locals are happy about the family's mass arrival, with some of the former president's new neighbours saying they "don't want" him living next door.

It comes after New York society also turned its back on the Trump clan, with Ivanka and Jared bearing much of the brunt.

In November, author and actor Jill Kargman slammed the First Daughter in The New York Times, gloating that she would be shunned if she attempted to slot back into New York's elite.

"In an odd way, they will even have a harder time than Trump himself in New York," brand management mogul Donny Deutsch told The Timesin a separate article.

"He's despicable but larger than life. Those two are the hapless minions who went along."

And in early December, comedians Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler - a duo also known as The Good Liars - took things a step further by plastering New York with "Not Wanted" posters of Ms Trump and Mr Kushner.

