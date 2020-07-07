Neighbour’s hilariously petty act

A man has shared a snap of his next-door neighbour’s hysterical 'top class grass banter' and it takes passive-aggressive to a new level.

A UK man has become a viral sensation after sharing a snap of his neighbourhood turf war on social media.

Twitter user Matty, from Liverpool in England, posted a photo last week which showed his unidentified neighbour had mowed their side of the communal front lawn only, leaving a tiny strip of Matty's lawn overgrown.

The picture was accompanied by the caption: "Next door with top class grass banter", and it quickly amassed tens of thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

Matty later responded in a fresh post. "Decided I am going to (be) leaving it - when their grass grows back I'll mow mine. I will like this game."

He added that he was "still in shock" over the mood and explained that he and his neighbours previously has a "hi and smile relationship" but that clearly, they were "not a fan".

The photo sparked an outpouring of amused comments from fellow Twitter users, with one joking that the neighbour had displayed "serial killer behaviour".

Next door with top class grass banter. pic.twitter.com/S6zHlei6z6 — Matty (@Chialton) July 1, 2020

"It absolutely baffles me that people have this level of pettiness in them!" another posted, while one wrote: "Two more sweeps of the lawnmower that would have taken, honestly, what a way to make friends with your neighbours."

"Glorious pettiness in its finest hour," another wrote.

The situation also inspired others to share their own neighbourhood war stories.

"My neighbour borrowed my lawnmower (OK I thought) to cut their grass and did that to me … bad enough getting it done but with your own lawnmower … they gave it back and even said thanks," one man posted.

Others also suggested ways for Matty to retaliate, such as by installing a "keep off the grass" sign, a fence between the two properties and even a "no man's land" strip of long grass or flowers.

But some people gave the neighbour the benefit of the doubt, with one suggesting: "I suspect they are being overly British and think that they don't have the right to touch his grass."

"As much as I'd want to cut it, I wouldn't just do it without asking. Maybe they'd want to keep longer grass. There is such a thing as being too helpful!" another said.

After the post unexpectedly went viral, Matty took to Twitter once again to declare: "This blew up massively. Which has left me wondering if the neighbours have seen it."

Originally published as Neighbour's hilariously petty act