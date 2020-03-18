Netball dreams crushed during disease disaster

ON THE ROCKS: Warwick Netball Association have taken the direction of Netball Queensland and postponed the start of their junior season until May 9.

NETBALL: It was meant to be a year the Warwick Netball Association put down in the history books, with the opening of the recently renovated Barnes Park and record numbers in senior fixtures.

But the history is quickly changing as coronavirus continues to have an impact on sport across the region.

Now part of a long and growing list, the Netball Association have suspended all junior, senior and representative games until April 20.

It was a decision out of the committees hands according to secretary Linda Bunch, who said the club were at the discretion of Netball Queensland.

"Naturally we have got to support Netball Queensland and the public health," she said.

"We're disappointed for our players but it is something we need to.

"We are just hoping that in supporting this cease now, it'll enable us to get everyone back on the court sooner rather than later."

Junior fixtures scheduled to start this weekend have been pushed back until Saturday May 9 and a date for the opening of Barnes Park is yet to be decided.

The inter-district carnival to be held at Barnes Park on March 29 has also been impacted, with Bunch unable to comment on when representative opportunities would be made available to players again.

Bunch was grateful netball governing bodies could provide a fixed date for the return of the game, however the focus will now turn to reorganising the season.

"It was definitely expected, it was just a case of when not if," she said.

"We're just fortunate we have an interim date, a lot of sporting bodies haven't got an interim date to work with.

"It's a dynamic situation, so naturally it will change over time too.

"Our desired outcome is to get the kids back on the court as soon as possible but that is in the hands of the governing bodies and seeing in minds the kids health and safety."

Despite the cancellation of training and games coming into effect immediately, Bunch is hopeful athletes will be able to maintain their fitness in a safe and hygienic way, as more information comes to hand.

"We encourage them to keep their fitness up with home workouts," she said.

"With simple drill and fitness workouts, they should be able to keep their skills up.

"We will update our members as we get more information via our Facebook page."