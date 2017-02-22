30°
Sport

Netball fun for all ages in Warwick district

Gerard Walsh | 22nd Feb 2017 5:00 AM
SHOOTING STARS: Maddi Grayson (GK) and Charlotte Nott (GD) play for Warwick in inter-district netball. More junior players welcome this season.
SHOOTING STARS: Maddi Grayson (GK) and Charlotte Nott (GD) play for Warwick in inter-district netball. More junior players welcome this season. Rick Scheiwe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLUB IN FOCUS:

THE Warwick Netball Association was formed more than 30 years ago and organises junior and senior fixtures as well as teams to play at representative level.

Junior fixtures have just started on Saturday afternoons and more players are welcome for week two of fixtures from 1pm Saturday at Barnes Park, Matthews St, Glennie Heights.

There are four age divisions in juniors to cater for all ages and skill levels, 5-7 years netters, 8-9 years setters, 10-11 years junior B and 12-14 years junior A.

Senior fixtures are played in four grades at WIRAC on Monday and Tuesday nights with the main season going from February to September.

A/B fixtures are each Monday night and C/D fixtures are being played on Tuesday nights.

Spectators are always welcome to watch the play at WIRAC. There are 19 teams this season.

Warwick representative teams are formed to play in the Darling Downs Inter-district competition with the first round hosted by Lockyer association at Laidley on March 5.

During the season, Warwick will field teams at the State Age Carnival at Pine Rivers Association in July. The Queensland Cup is in Cairns this year and there is a possibility an open Warwick team will make the long trip north.

WHAT: Warwick Netball Association

WHERE: Barnes Park (juniors) and WIRAC (seniors)

COST: 5-9 years $135 for season, 10-14 years $180 Getting Started vouchers accepted, seniors registrations $95, weekly game fees $70 a team

CONTACT: Linda Bunch 0407734380

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  barnes park netball warwick netball warwick netball association wirac

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Local schools brave the shave for cancer patients

Local schools brave the shave for cancer patients

Don't be surprised to see Warwick school students with their hair dyed a rainbow of bold hues or wearing playful wigs next month

Young mother in need of community support

HELPING HAND: Sharr Brown with her friend, who is three weeks from her due date.

20-year-old mum-to-be hit by cruel theft.

Brand new business for Warwick hairdresser

FRESH DO: Elyse Mauch has reopened Hair by Elyse at 92 Grafton St.

A BELOVED Warwick hairdresser has made her return to the trade.

Upgrades put on hold for Southern Downs road

HOLD OFF ON UPGRADES: Works to seal another section of Junabee Rd have been put on the backburner by Southern Downs councillors for the next two financial years due to cost.

Council has Junabee Rd works on backburner

Local Partners

Local schools brave the shave for cancer patients

Don't be surprised to see Warwick school students with their hair dyed a rainbow of bold hues or wearing playful wigs next month

Berlin Wall fragment lands in Warwick

COLD WAR COLLECTABLE: Dell Maxwell, with the Berlin Wall fragment, is helping to organise the annual book store in Warwick.

A token of the Cold War has turned up in Warwick

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Fun for all at Killarney Show

IN FORM: Mitchell Muller from Tannymorel won class four of the led steer judging at the Killarney Show in 2016.

Check out what's on over three big days in Killarney

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Getaway Or Build &amp; Settle In

L102 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $190,000

Approximately 75 acres of gently undulating mostly cleared grass land with shade trees. Bore plus 2 dams, fenced boundary. Old 2 room shack and remnants of cooks...

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $199,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Opportunity for Investment

2 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedrooms, all have built in cupboards * ensuite off main bedroom * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family, reverse cycle air conditioner * outdoor...

Investment Opportunity

5 - 208 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $246,500

Three bedroom unit with built in cupboards * ensuite off main * open plan living with kitchen, meals and family * sliding glass doors to outdoor area, fully fenced...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Investment Opportunity Duplex

10 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $429,000

Your opportunity to purchase a brick and tile duplex at 10 Baguley Street Warwick comprising of 2x3 bedroom plus ensuite units all with built-ins. Spacious open...

Suit Retiree or Traveller

Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 2 1 1 $270,000

NEW kitchen and NEW bathroom in 2 built-in bedroom brick with option of a third bedroom off the rumpus with wood fire. Open plan living has dining adjacent to the...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 320,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $399,999

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!