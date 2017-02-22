Netball fun for all ages in Warwick district

SHOOTING STARS: Maddi Grayson (GK) and Charlotte Nott (GD) play for Warwick in inter-district netball. More junior players welcome this season.

CLUB IN FOCUS:

THE Warwick Netball Association was formed more than 30 years ago and organises junior and senior fixtures as well as teams to play at representative level.

Junior fixtures have just started on Saturday afternoons and more players are welcome for week two of fixtures from 1pm Saturday at Barnes Park, Matthews St, Glennie Heights.

There are four age divisions in juniors to cater for all ages and skill levels, 5-7 years netters, 8-9 years setters, 10-11 years junior B and 12-14 years junior A.

Senior fixtures are played in four grades at WIRAC on Monday and Tuesday nights with the main season going from February to September.

A/B fixtures are each Monday night and C/D fixtures are being played on Tuesday nights.

Spectators are always welcome to watch the play at WIRAC. There are 19 teams this season.

Warwick representative teams are formed to play in the Darling Downs Inter-district competition with the first round hosted by Lockyer association at Laidley on March 5.

During the season, Warwick will field teams at the State Age Carnival at Pine Rivers Association in July. The Queensland Cup is in Cairns this year and there is a possibility an open Warwick team will make the long trip north.

WHAT: Warwick Netball Association

WHERE: Barnes Park (juniors) and WIRAC (seniors)

COST: 5-9 years $135 for season, 10-14 years $180 Getting Started vouchers accepted, seniors registrations $95, weekly game fees $70 a team

CONTACT: Linda Bunch 0407734380