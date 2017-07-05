20°
Netballers go for glory

Sean Teuma
| 5th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
WARWICK U14'S: (Back, left to right) Deanna Naughten (Coach), Brianna Gross, Holly Naughten, Elzanne Snyman, Lillie Clarke. (Front, left to right) Merceides Griffiths, Holly Roche, Larissa Vickers, Xanthe Esson. Absent: Olivia Smith
WARWICK U14'S: (Back, left to right) Deanna Naughten (Coach), Brianna Gross, Holly Naughten, Elzanne Snyman, Lillie Clarke. (Front, left to right) Merceides Griffiths, Holly Roche, Larissa Vickers, Xanthe Esson. Absent: Olivia Smith Contributed

Warwick's netball sides are hoping for a good showing at the State Age Championships starting today.

The event is held at the Pine Rivers Netball Association in Bray Park, and runs right through to Sunday.

Warwick will be represented by three teams out of the four age divisions, with sides in the under 12's, 14's and 15's.

The championship has gone for a bit of a different structure this year, with fewer, but longer games.

Once each team has played everybody in their pool, teams will be moved into playoff pools based on their finishing position, from Pool A through to Pool H.

From there, teams will play everybody in their playoff pool once, with final positions decided on these results.

WARWICK U12&#39;S: (From top) Dakota Newton, Keely Byrne, Lily Nolan, Beth McMahon, Alexia Lever, Alexandra Rickert, Kiah Murray, Bridget Hardy &amp; Heidi Burton
WARWICK U12'S: (From top) Dakota Newton, Keely Byrne, Lily Nolan, Beth McMahon, Alexia Lever, Alexandra Rickert, Kiah Murray, Bridget Hardy & Heidi Burton Contributed

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch was excited for the young girls to experience a great five days at the championships.

"The representative teams were selected at the start of the year back in February,” she said.

"So the girls have been training since selection, and working really hard to get to where they are, which is a real credit to them.”

Mrs Bunch said the event was the pinnacle event of the year for the teams.

"The girls have been striving towards this since selection,” she said.

"Mixing with teams from all over the state should prove to be a great experience for them, and is something that will turn out to be a great learning platform for the girls.”

The championships bring teams together from across the state, and Mrs Bunch said that would be beneficial for the sides.

"There are sides involved from all levels of associations, from the biggest in the state to the smallest,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for them to play against unknown players, and expand their skills along the way.”

Mrs Bunch said everybody was putting their support behind the teams.

"The Association wishes everyone well, and is looking forward to hearing about their fantastic experiences over the course of the five days.

"We hope the girls play their hardest and fairest, and come away as winners within their own rights.

"They've worked hard to get here, so we hope they can put their learning at training into practise and play at their highest capacity.”

WARWICK U15&#39;S: (Standing, left to right) Hayleigh Cartwright, Aliza Hoffman, Jasmine Olzard, Caitlin McKenzie, Isabella Newton, Brianna Mullaly, Kaitlin Thorne. (Front, left to right) Ashleigh McLean, Caitlin Skaines
WARWICK U15'S: (Standing, left to right) Hayleigh Cartwright, Aliza Hoffman, Jasmine Olzard, Caitlin McKenzie, Isabella Newton, Brianna Mullaly, Kaitlin Thorne. (Front, left to right) Ashleigh McLean, Caitlin Skaines Contributed

Team lists for the Queensland State Age Championships are:

U12's - Keely Byrne, Bridget Hardy, Alexia Lever, Bethany McMahon, Kiah Murray, Dakota Newton, Lily Nolan and Alexandra Rickert. Coach - Karyn Byrne. Manager - Stacey Burton.

U14's - Lillie Clarke, Xanthe Esson, Merceides Griffiths, Brianna Gross, Holly Naughten, Holly Roche, Olivia Smith, Elzanne Snyman and Lariss Vickers. Coach - Deanna Naughten. Manager - Kylie Gross.

U15's - Hayleigh Cartwright, Aliza Hoffman, Caitlin McKenzie, Ashleigh McLean, Brianna Mullaly, Isabella Newton, Jasmine Olzard, Caitlin Skaines, Kaitlin Thorne. Coach - Jessica O'Brien. Manager - Rachel McLean.

