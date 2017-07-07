20°
Never bamboozle your pupperino again

Sean Teuma
7th Jul 2017 4:00 PM
A VERY GOOD BOY: Frankie the Cavoodle.
A VERY GOOD BOY: Frankie the Cavoodle.

HAVE you ever felt bad when you've had to leave your beloved doggo at home alone, or in the house of someone unreliable?

Now you will never have to feel guilty again when your pet gives you the sad eye treatment as you start the car up and head out of the driveway.

A concept utilising the sharing economy, in a similar vein to Airbnb, has been created for pets, and is looking to expand into regional centres such as Warwick.

The company is calling on the residents of Warwick to become involved, as it is a great way to not only earn money, but enjoy the loving nature of animals in the process.

PetCloud allows users to leave their pets in the capable hands of carers, whether it be for the day, night, weekend or whilst they're on holiday.

The concept aims to reduce the need for owners to make reckless decisions about pets, particularly when they will be away for periods of time.

CEO and founder Deborah Morrison said the company provided benefits to both pet sitters and owners.

"The service allows busy pet owners to find accommodation and a safe place for their pets to stay whilst they are unavailable,” she said.

"They're able to find care for their pets in a local setting, even in their own neighbourhood.

Ms Morrison said the service could help owners from making unnecessary and dangerous decisions about their pets.

"Previously some people have been disconnected to what care is available for their pets or not had a connection with those in their neighbourhood,” she said.

"This has meant that some pets have unfortunately been dumped at the RSPCA or the pound, particularly during holiday periods.

"PetCloud wants to give that option for people to avoid taking such action.”

Despite the obvious risks associated with a company with a sharing economy model, Ms Morrison emphasised the strict guidelines in place for carers.

"We've had the RSPCA involved in the process, which provides a clear point of difference,” she said.

"Carers and inspectors have gone through the meet and greet process to give guidance on how to have a safe experience and decrease the risk of a pet escaping.

"There are property guidelines for carers, and we also provide information on things to look out for, to make sure that everybody involved has a happy experience.”

PetCloud is partly owned by the Queensland RSPCA.

Ms Morrison said the connection with the animal organisation extended beyond a partnership.

"A portion of bookings go back to the RSPCA towards growing the good work that they do,” she said.

To date, Ms Morrison said there had been a good response form everyone involved, which she hoped will continue as the service expands.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback from owners and carers alike," she said.

"We've had a woman leave her job to become a full-time sitter because of how much she loves it.”

For more information about PetCloud, or to get involved as a carer, visit the PetCloud website, or call 1300667785.

Topics:  animals cats and dogs petcloud sharing economy

