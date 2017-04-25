Never quite enough space

SHRINKING SHED: Could a magical expanding tent, like the one in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, be a solution to Andrew's seemingly ever decreasing shed space?

I WAS looking around for space for the ever-expanding family camping equipment collection the other day. It's gotten to the stage where its taking over the laundry cupboards and other places in the house. So, I decided on my own initiative that it needed to be moved. (before it ended up on the street). I made a bit of space by shifting the motorcycle riding gear from the kitchen cupboards in the granny flat but then that created a bit of a dilemma. Where does that now go?

The shed was suggested but like most men I know, my three-bay, 9 x 6 metre shed is so full of tools, car parts, partially restored cars and furniture that it appears to have shrunk every time I go in it. No chance there.

I can only see one solution, its sounds drastic I know but it's the only way - I need a bigger shed.

Something on the scale of the Big W Distribution Centre will do nicely thanks.

I don't know where all this gear comes from. I haven't set out to collect it or anything, but with seven kids, and now a new grandson, even the most sceptical would have to agree a fair bit is needed when the Gale's venture forth into nature.

I would also blame the proliferation of camping and outdoors stores around the place, they have such great gear and at such a great price, I just can't help it. I was in a local store the other day when I saw them - hurricane lanterns, $7.95 each. What a bargain, I'll have three thanks.

Oh, and the internet too - I'm looking for Mother's Day presents and "whammo”, there it is - 2 dozen assorted camping beds and pieces of camp furniture for sale on Warwick "Buy swap and sell” or Gumtree. Someone, a very smart person, once defined camping as "where you spend a fortune to live like a homeless person,” and when you think about it, that pretty much sums it up. You don't necessarily have to spend a fortune but yes, we actually do end up living like homeless people with a mere whisper-thin layer of some type of highly flammable fabric protecting us from the wild outdoors - rather than the brick and timber and steel, climate controlled edifices, we build to ward off everything mother nature can throw at us.

Other people love the caravan thing, where you really can take a bit of house-like luxury and live it up in nature in your own little world of expanding walls and tiny toilets. Maybe I'll go that way down the track

The real boss of the clan rarely ventures out except for a day visit to our camp. That's handy because she always brings the stuff we forgot to pack. The lack of hot running water normally is the reason for her reluctance. I just found that there are now all manner of rechargeable battery/solar and gas-powered instant hot shower units that can pump 9 litres per minute of lovely warmed up H2O through a shower nozzle. She might even stay the night if I get one of them. Sounds better than cuddling up to glad-bag full of wet socks.

I just found a slightly used one for sale out the back of the Gold Coast Somewhere on Ebay...I'm bidding now.