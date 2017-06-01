Never too young for pig and calf

SALE TIME: Eddie (left), 2, and Oliver McAuley, 4, rummaged for some goodies.

FOUR eyes were better than two at the Pig and Calf Sale yesterday morning.

Eddie and Oliver McAuley teamed up to rummage through the second hand wares on offer, hoping to find a nice surprise.

The boys' mother Charlotte brought the kids along from Yelarbon, where they live on a farm with merino sheep and a few beef cattle.

"It's a great place for the kids to grow up,” she said.

"All the dogs and cats, you look out the window and you see cows.”

Neil Flood also took a trip to the sale yesterday, looking to sell a bit of wire and a few screws.

"It sort of recycles things,” he said.

"Sometimes you don't get a lot for it but if it's used again it's not waste.”

Mr Flood enjoys taking part in the weekly event, which he was proud to say was the oldest continuing auction in Australia.

A goose was the order of the day for Jason Kowitz and Madonna Jackson.

The pair were looking for a mate for Freddie, their goose waiting patiently at home who apparently wasn't doing too well on his lonesome.