‘Never want to see you again’: Mum warned off drugs

Rebecca Neville was fined and warned she could face jail if she offends again after pleading guilty to drug charges.

A MUM busted for drug offences walked from an Ipswich courtroom after receiving a strong word of warning from the magistrate.

Mother of two Rebecca Neville was caught with the drug ice secreted under her bedroom pillow when police raided her caravan in the yard of her mother's Munruben home.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard she had previous history for drug offending.

Rebecca Adel Neville, 36, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of methylamphetamine at Munruben on July 11 last year; unlawful possession of cannabis; possession of drug utensils including used smoking pipes; possession of anything used in a drug crime; and failing to attend court in Beenleigh.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police searched her caravan at Munruben at 8.15am on July 11.

The court heard Neville was staying in the caravan with two children.

Cannabis was found in a clip seal bag and in a bowl.

Rebecca Neville leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after being fined for drug possession.

A clip seal bag found in a sunglasses case beneath her pillow held 0.48 grams of pink methylamphetamine.

Sgt Caldwell said a glass vial held a crystal rock substance, and two damaged glass pipes with small traces of methylamphetamine were also found.

Defence lawyer Emily Fackender said Neville had been clean since the offences.

Ms Fackender said Neville was a full-time mother who had since moved to her own home at Redbank.

She said Neville had since been assessed by a government agency and received a positive report.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told Neville her drug history was unenviable but there had been a significant break in offending since 2016.

"You know you have to stay away from illicit drugs," Mr Duroux said, referring to the fact Neville has children.

"If it had been a significant amount of drugs I would be jailing you today.

"Ma'am if you come back before me it will be a matter of how long I jail you. I never want to see you again."

Neville was convicted and fined $950 for the drug offences, and $450 for failing to attend court.