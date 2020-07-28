New 24/7 crew to help Warwick fireys

FIRED UP: ALP candidate for the Southern Downs Joel Richters with Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford at the Killarney Fire Station.

SOUTHERN Downs firefighters respond to hundreds of calls each year, and now increased crew members and new equipment will help them save lives in emergencies.

Two new trucks worth $1.2 million and nine new Warwick firefighters were announced by Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford who was visited the Rose City this morning.

The new crew members will ensure the station is staffed 24/7, and is part of the Palaszczuk government’s election commitment to provide 100 new firefighters statewide.

Warwick Station Officer Gavin Blissner would be one of the members of the new night-time crew which would be a “major benefit for the community.”

“Presently, we have a day shift crew constantly here but our night-time is an auxiliary team,” he said.

“Moving forward to a 24 hours coverage means there’s not that lag in a person being woken up at home, driving to the station and then responding to the incident.

“When it comes to the critical kind of stuff, it’s very important to get there quickly.”

A new CAFS truck, worth around $600,000, would also be the first of its kind at the Warwick station.

“The CAFS foam system will assist us greatly in putting fires out because the foam just coats everything” Mr Blissner said.

“It helps inhibit the fire immediately.”

Mr Crawford said it was a “privilege” to help out local fireys after a horror 2019.

“The last bushfire season saw significant fires in the Southern Downs region, particularly along the border with New South Wales,” he said.

“It’s important that our professional firefighters have the resources they need in order to meet emergencies such as those they confronted last bushfire season.

“Just as the community relies on firefighters to support them during disasters, firefighters rely on up-to-date equipment to support their work.

The Warwick QFES team have responded to 387 calls during the 2020/21 financial year so far, and were first responders to 317 of those.

In addition to the nine new members, the station is undergoing minor works in order to house the expanded crew.

The full 24 hour crew and renovations are expected to be ready by Christmas.



