New aged care facility means jobs for Warwick

Churches of Christ in Queensland acting chief executive Officer David Swain (with spade) with Regency Park residents, staff and Southern Downs councillors at the Warwick sod turning last week.

WORK has begun at Regency Park on a $33million state-of-the-art residential aged care service and for Warwick, this means jobs.

The work on the new Churches of Christ Care Warwick Aged Care Service commenced in January and is expected to be completed by early 2018.

About 50-70 people are working at the site each day and up to 100 a day will be employed at the site towards the end of the development.

This is only the beginning for Warwick jobseekers.

In 12 months time, more than 130 jobs are going to open up at this site alone, making it one of the city's largest job opportunities.

The types of jobs that will be on offer include registered nurses, personal carers, cleaners, cooks, kitchenhands, chefs, administration staff, physiotherapists, maintenance staff and gardeners, a service manager, senior nurse manager, baristas and cafe workers, community care workers, chaplain and also many volunteer opportunities.

Churches of Christ Queensland Director of Seniors and Support Living Brian Mason said prospective employees should keep an eye on the careers website at cofc.com.au/careers.

"However, we are still about 12 months away from recruitment,” he said.

"We do have positions available at the soon-to-be completed extension at Carramar Aged Care Service in Stanthorpe now.

"So this could be a good way to get into aged care and transfer later.”

One local businessman who is excited for Warwick's jobseekers is Suncorp Bank manager Gary Kelly.

"The jobs this development will provide is just one of the exciting opportunities Warwick will see in the near future,” MrKelly said.

"My advice to the jobseekers of Warwick is start getting prepared now.

"Get in touch with your job service provider and set about getting the training in the industries where the growth is going to occur.”

Mr Kelly said positions in logistics, warehousing, maintenance, hospitality and aged care are all going to be in demand. "This is a great opportunity to reduce unemployment in the region.”