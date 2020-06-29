Cheap flights as new rival takes on Qantas, Virgin

REGIONAL Express Airlines will raise $30 million to launch flights from Brisbane to Sydney and Melbourne

REX, Australia's largest regional airline, will raise the cash with a view to fly the service using up to 10 narrow-body aircraft from March 1, 2020.

The airline's deputy chairman John Sharp said tickets would be affordable and include baggage and meals on-board.

Lounge memberships will also be available.

"The board has authorised management to commence preparations in earnest for the operation of an initial fleet of five to ten narrow-body jet aircraft to be based out of Sydney and/or Melbourne to service the Golden Triangle," the company said in a statement.

REX will raise $30 million to launch a domestic route between Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. (AAP/Emma Brasier)



Mr Sharp said with infrastructure in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, it would be an "incremental extension for Rex to embark on domestic operations".

"Rex has the biggest regional network in Australia and we are the only carrier in Australia that has been able to successfully navigate the turmoil and shocks over the last two decades with uninterrupted operational profits since 2003," he said.

In March REX warned it was at risk of collapsing without assistance, prompting the government to grant it more than $80m to operate regional services until the end of the year.

Originally published as New airline reveals Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne route