A man accused of bestiality and extortion will make a bail bid to the supreme court. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

New bail bid in dog sex extortion case

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:48 AM
A MACKAY man linked to a bestiality extortion case will take his bail fight to the supreme court.

The man, aged in his 30s, is accused of trying to blackmail his former girlfriend to drop a domestic violence order by threatening to post videos of her having sex with a dog.

He is facing seven charges including two counts of bestiality and one count each of extortion, stalking, threats to distribute intimate image or prohibited visual recording and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It is alleged the woman had sex with a dog twice while the man helped and filmed the conduct late last year in the Mackay region.

He has denied the allegations of bestiality.

The man, who has been in custody since his arrest early this year, has twice applied for bail as the case has proceeded through Mackay Magistrates Court.

He appeared via videolink from jail.

When the matter was briefly mentioned yesterday, the man's lawyer told him his application in the supreme court "is very close to proceeding".

The court heard it was a supreme court bail application and could proceed sometime this week.

Matters will be mentioned again on Wednesday.

