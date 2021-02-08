New beauty salon opens doors in Rose City

19-year-old Shakira Clarkson wants to bring new beauty experiences to Warwick.

She may still technically be a teenager but beauty therapist Shakira Clarkson is throwing herself into the world of business, opening her new beauty salon.

The 19-year-old said she was inspired to launch Sassy Little Beauty to widen the choice for Warwick clients and offer services that are find to hard, such as brow lamination.

“I completed my beauty therapy course and realised there’s not really many places here that offer a variety of those different beauty services,” she said.

“I looked around and saw I could offer the things I like to do myself but have to get done in Toowoomba.

“Who wants a drive if you don’t need to?”

While that was the final goal, Miss Clarkson was beginning with the basics of waxing and brow tinting and learning how to manage her own business.

Inside Sassy Little Beauty's studio.

She said after years of working on friends and family, their support was the main catalyst in kickstarting the business.

“I was really iffy if I should or not and if it had the chance to take off, but it’s something I really wanted to do and I figured I should give it a shot,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to own my own business and loved how makeup and skincare can make people feel better about themselves.”

Sassy Little Beauty is based in 10 Bell St and appointments can be made via 0402 055 710.

You can also check out the Instagram page here.