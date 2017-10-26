New beginnings for Warwick parish

MEETING PLACE: Fr Franco Filipetto inspects construction at the new St Mary's Parish centre.

MEETING PLACE: Fr Franco Filipetto inspects construction at the new St Mary's Parish centre. Jonno Colfs

ST Mary's Catholic Parish in Warwick has taken a step into the future with construction of a new parish centre speeding towards completion.

Work on the centre began mid-September and should be completed in January.

At a cost of about $500,000, the centre will house the parish offices, as well as several meeting rooms and other facilities.

Father Franco Filipetto said the main reason for the build was to have everything in one place.

"Our older buildings are difficult and expensive to maintain,” he said.

"As well as that, we have meeting rooms scattered around at the current parish centre at the St Mary's Upper Campus and the presbytery.

"Add to that the current office space at the presbytery is inadequate.”

Fr Franco said the new building would be more convenient.

"It will high profile, very visible,” he said.

"At the moment not everyone knows where our parish offices are but this new building will be very accessible and easy to find.

"However the presbytery will remain as the priest's residence.”

St Mary's Parish is funding the new build with proceeds from a number of land sales.

In August the parish sold a large block of land on Cleary St.

"It was originally bought in 1968 as a memorial to Fr Mahon,” Fr Franco said.

"It was the tradition at the time to honour past priests with a memorial of some kind and this land was originally touted to be developed into sporting fields.

"But obviously that didn't happen and essentially became unused, surplus land.

"So it was sold.”

Another parcel of prime Warwick real estate the parish intends to part with is the grounds of the former St Michael's Church, in Horsman Rd, Glennie Heights.

The building was more recently used by the King City Church.

Fr Franco said the parish decided to sell the land and placed the building up for sale as well.

"It was purchased by a private buyer last year and was dismantled and moved to Brisbane a few months ago.

"The land there is now being prepared for sale.

"The money from these sales should cover the cost of the new parish centre and upgrade of the old church.”

The original St Mary's church, on the grounds of lower school campus, was refurbished recently and will be used for parish functions.