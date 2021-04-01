NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

Planning documents for Stanthorpe microbrewery, distillery, restaurant, and more.

Stanthorpe is set to welcome an exciting microbrewery and distillery complex in the centre of town in the coming months, despite concerns raised by a neighbouring business.

Paul and Kim Gaffney’s application for the restaurant and brewery at 61 Maryland St, Stanthorpe was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council last Wednesday.

Alongside the microbrewery, distillery, and restaurant, the development will also include a tasting area, beer garden, outdoor dining area, and children’s play space.

An SDRC report revealed the applicants expected to produce about 1000L of beer each week in the microbrewery within the first year of operation, and another 2500L of spirits in the distillery.

“The microbrewery and distillery building (will include) a bar counter to facilitate patrons of the food and drink outlet to taste the brewed and distilled products,” the report read.

The applicants also stated they would use the building design and necessary ventilation systems to mitigate any noise and fumes generated by the medium-impact industry development.

The current frontage of the building the new microbrewery will occupy. Picture: SDRC

The SDRC report stipulated production hours would be limited to 7am – 6pm every day.

Next-door neighbours Apple and Grape Motel owners Steve and Helen Ward lodged a submission raising several concerns about the development and their potential solutions with the council.

Their primary issues were disruptive noise, odour, and increased storm run-off.

“We have a significant number of guests that work shift and odd hours … we do not want to lose business due to excessive party noise from this development,” the letter read.

“Conditioning an acoustic fence of the appropriate height and construction may provide the necessary amelioration.

“It would (also) be appropriate for (SDRC) to condition the development to provide adequate filters on the system and extraction to sufficient height to allow the correct dispersal of any odours to a satisfactory level.”

All Southern Downs councillors were quick to vote in favour of the new development despite the objections, with a number of conditions to govern the construction.

No timeline has been given for the project at this stage.