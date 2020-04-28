Menu
BUSY TIMES: Patrick Doyle from PandA Safety in Stanthorpe.
New business helping others plan for COVID-19 risk

Matthew Purcell
28th Apr 2020 12:25 PM
THE ensuing months after the COVID-19 pandemic begins to dissipate are likely to be the busiest one local business will ever experience.

When Patrick Doyle and wife Alexis set up PandA Safety last year, they could never have foreseen what was about to hit.

The business deals in workplace health and safety solutions, an area that all Stanthorpe businesses will likely need to tighten up on when things get back to normal.

“With COVID-19 I’ve had a fair bit of work coming in,” Mr Doyle said.

“I think it has been a bit of a wake up call. It’s also made people look at how they do things.”

The business started about a year ago, but has been building up ‘very, very slowly’ according to Mr Doyle.

“I’ve had a background in health and safety for 15-20 year’s in some fairly high risk industries.

“Mostly in aviation, construction work and doing a lot of injury management, rehab and return to work things.

“One of the areas I really want to focus is agriculture because farm injuries and farm deaths are one of the highest rates of any industry,” he said.

But for the mean time, his hands may be tied focused on the aftermath of coronavirus.

“I’ve been living in Stanthorpe for almost five year’s now and there’s no one locally that provides this type of service.

“I really want to support my local community.

“The plan is to be able to provide an affordable solution for workplace health and safety for small businesses in the region who want to be able to wade through the confusion of the legislation and make sure they’re complying with the law,” he said.

While he himself has to navigate running a pretty hands on business remotely, Mr Doyle has been helping others prepare for the post-COVID-19 world.

“I’ve got a few clients in town but I don’t have numbers yet.

“One client in particular, I’m doing a whole lot of project work for and part of that is setting up conditions for how they manage this pandemic or anything similar in future.

“At the end of the day we’re here to provide a service to companies who might not have the ability to do it themselves.”

To find out more contact Mr Doyle on 0466 182 781 or visit his Facebook page.

