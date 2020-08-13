Menu
EXPRESS YOURSELF: This Warwick business woman wants to break down the misconceptions around dreadlocks.
Community

New business hopes to break down dread-ed stigma

Tessa Flemming
13th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
FOR more than 10 years, Letitia Leahy wanted dreadlocks but every time she almost made the plunge, she was deterred by someone who thought the style was “dirty and disgusting”.

But after a break-up one and a half years ago, she finally tried the locks on for size and now she wants to make the style affordable and acceptable for all — launching her own business The Loc Alchemist this week.

Having completed a Natural Dreadlocking Certificate, Miss Leahy uses oils over wax — something she believed was partially responsible for their bad rap.

“Wax just rots in the centre of the dread, it’s totally the wrong way to do it,” she said.

“With oils, they brush out easily. I just brushed mine out the other day and my hair is so healthy. My ringlets have come back and come back better than when I was 14, before I started dying.”

Dreads can help Warwick residents express themselves.
The essential oils also helped impart the traditional roots of the style.

“The Polish wore them for spiritual reasons, and believed when you cut the locs, you lost the spiritual wealth you gained. That is something I believe in, too,” she said.

“For me, I dyed and bleached my hair for 15 years but I found home in my dreadlocks.”

Currently the only Warwick-based specialist, Miss Leahy wanted to bring the service to Rose City with a realistic price tag.

She also vowed to buy local wherever she could, and hoped to one day expand the business with her other passion — crystals.

“I spent the last 20 years digging crystals, so maybe that will be my sister business,” she said.

The Loc Alchemist is located in Pratten St and for more details, contact Miss Leahy via Facebook or email at loc.alchemist@outlook.com

