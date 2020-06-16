New business puts icing on the cake for Southern Downs baker

BAKING isn’t just a hobby for Wallangarra mum Stacey Thomas — it’s an art form.

Launching the new business, Border Bakes, Mrs Thomas hopes to bring the craft of sugar cookies to the Granite Belt region.

“Sugar cookies are the thing in the cities, the market is heavily populated in Melbourne and Sydney. People use them for baby showers, hen’s night, even gender reveals but they’re not really a thing around here,’ she said.

“We have a few great cake makers around here, but nothing that I know of like this.”

DIY DELICIOUS: Mrs Thomas' DIY cookies have been a particular with kids and parties.

In addition to a full time job in the legal industry, Mrs Thomas was an avid painter, but turned to baking following the birth of her kids.

“There was one time when I was still painting and I put my canvas out to dry and my eldest who must have been two-years-old at the time, decided to use it to play hopscotch,” Mrs Thomas said.

“It was then I transferred to painting on a canvas to painting on a cooking — at least you can eat them, and I was running out of room on my walls as it was.”

Baking initially just for friends and family, the new business was less about success and more about sharing the thrill of homemade goods.

In particular, Mrs Thomas’ themed DIY packs had proved to already be a hit with families.

“This is just still just a hobby for me and I still want to have fun with it,” she said.

“It’s about sharing my joy with people who may have been looking for something like this.”

And while some may find her creation too pretty to eat, Mrs Thomas has the perfect solution. for that.

“I always say buy two — one to eat and one to look at.”

For more information, head to Border Bakes on Facebook or Instagram.