New business to take flight

THE iconic Bryson's Place cafe will remain in local hands since being sold last week.

Bluebird Kitchen and Bar owners Jim and Katie Osborn will expand their business with Babybird Espresso opening early next month in the existing cafe space.

Mr Osborn said the decision to take over the space was part of plans to bring barbecue back to the fore at the main business.

"We have been preparing to compete in the Brisbane Barbeque Festival next month and so we're hoping to make that American-style barbecue the focus at Bluebird,” he said.

"We will be basing the menu at Babybird more around coffee, cakes and sandwiches that Bluebird does at the moment, as well as some fun sweet treats like waffles.

"We will be talking to all the current staff at Bryson's as a priority so they will have the option of staying on with us.

"Our apprentice Bron Hefferan will also be moving down there to be in charge, which will create another position at the main restaurant.”

Mr Osborn said the cafe was in a prime position for the official reopening ahead of Jumpers and Jazz.

"We will just be taking over the cafe part of the building and we're subletting from Mr Rental's owner Sarah Littleproud who has her own plans for the rest of the space,” he said.

"We should have access to the space by the beginning of July and we'll be doing a small cosmetic refurb and hope to be open by July 11.

"We think it will be beneficial to have that added presence in the central part of Palmerin St and it will mean we're really prominent during Jumpers and Jazz.

"Our coffee supplier Michael (Oo) from Two Moos Specialty Coffee in Toowoomba has been really helpful getting us set up with new machines and grinders.”

Bryson's Place will relocate as a florist and small gift store.

Business owner Lynn Bryson announced in October she was looking to sell the space after more than three decades in business.

"We have a great deal of respect for what she has achieved over the years and we're excited to be able to continue that legacy,” Mr Osborn said.