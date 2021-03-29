New cafe opens at Parmalat after shock closure this month

The Dairy Lounge staff member Jade Smith brewing up a storm in the newly opened cafe.

A new cafe has opened in the Parmalat precinct less than a fortnight after the Weeping Mulberry announced its shock closure.

The Dairy Lounge opened on Saturday after precinct developer Graeme Collins took over the former cafe and nursery spot.

Staff member Jade Smith said the turnover took four days and colossal dedication from those involved.

“Graeme is pretty amazing, he’s revamped it and it’s definitely a lot more spacious now,” she said.

“We still have outdoor seating, so you can still bring in the puppy child, and our little meeting rooms.”

The Dairy Lounge offers expanded dining-in room for patrons

Ms Smith said the cafe was focused on working with the other businesses within the precinct.

“Everything complements itself in the precinct,” she said.

“You can duck into the gallery, if you want a pastry you can go into the bakery, if you want a light lunch you can come here.

“It’s got a bit of everything.”

Weeping Mulberry classics such as the Reading Room remain.

While the lounge would start with classic items such as Campos Coffee and sweet treats, Ms Smith hoped to see the menu range expanded quickly.

“We’re trying to bring in sandwiches and bagels in the future and a few more lunch options,” she said.

“As it’s getting colder, there’s nothing better than home-cooked soup of the day.”

The move comes after Weeping Mulberry owners Duanne and Janet Karle announced on March 14 via social media their business would close for health reasons.

Contact The Dairy Lounge on 0447 054 224 for more information.

