New callout for Warwick’s aspiring hockey superstars

BACK ON FIELD: Hopes for the Warwick Hockey Association’s junior fixtures have been renewed, and all teams are looking for new talent to join their ranks. Picture: contributed

HOCKEY: WARWICK Hockey Association has confirmed its fixtures’ return on July 11, but is still on the hunt for new young talent to join their ranks.

With the full training schedule back underway in the weeks leading up to the season’s restart, the association’s participation director Angela Groves said there were still plenty of opportunities for hockey’s rising stars.

“At the moment, we’ve got all of our returned players from last year, but we’re looking for some more 12 and 13-year-old players to fill those teams on a Saturday,” Groves said.

“We’ve just had a big group of kids move up into the older age groups, so we’re trying to fill those gaps.

“We’d just like to have four full teams, because we had already organised our sponsors and had shirts printed, so we want to do the right thing by them.”

After the pandemic delayed the hockey season by months, Groves said junior teams would be able to hit the field twice a week to make sure they got the same amount of game time.

“Our aim is to have our season run from July through to September. We’ll still have the same amount of games that we’d have in a season, but compacted into that shorter time,” she said.

“We’re trying to still give as much value for money as we can to our members.

“And, most importantly, the kids just want to play. You want to see them get as much time on the field as we can, and we’re going to try to make that happen.”

The association’s president Carly Hansen said they would take on new players at any point in the season, adding that this week’s meeting with Hockey Queensland would confirm exactly how the new fixtures would look.

“We’re getting some more numbers, which is good, so it looks like we’ll have a fully fledged season,” Hansen said.

“We’re welcoming any players that want to come and have a go. Any juniors that are unable to play their normal sport because it’s been cancelled, we’re more than happy to have them come and play hockey for a season.

“I’m looking forward to getting all of that information on Stage 3 restrictions, so we can get back out on the field and have a really good season.”

For more information or to register to play, go to the Warwick Hockey Association’s Facebook page.